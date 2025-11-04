Defence technology at an inflection point: Where security meets innovation

By A S Keshav, CEO- KS Smart Solutions



The defence technology industry is undergoing one of its most profound transformations since the Cold War. The convergence of geopolitics, rapid technological change and shifting innovation models has created a new reality: the security of nations now depends as much on chips, data and algorithms as it does on aircraft carriers and missile systems.

Traditionally, defence R&D produced innovations that later found civilian applications, the internet and GPS being the most famous examples. Today, this flow has reversed. Civilian technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, 5G and small satellites are being rapidly adapted for military use. This inversion of the innovation pipeline has created opportunities for agile start-ups and SMEs, many of which are better positioned than legacy contractors to deliver cutting-edge solutions at speed.

The rise of unmanned and autonomous systems illustrates this shift vividly. Drones, once regarded as niche assets, have become central to both intelligence and combat operations. The war in Ukraine has shown how inexpensive UAVs can tilt battlefield dynamics, while Israel and China are experimenting with AI-enabled swarms and underwater devices. Autonomy is no longer experimental; it is strategic.

Just as autonomy redefines the physical battlefield, cyber and information operations are shaping an invisible one. Modern militaries are now as concerned with defending data streams as they are with protecting airspace. Attacks on critical infrastructure, satellite networks and communications can paralyse an army without a single shot being fired. AI-driven systems that detect intrusions in real time and electronic warfare tools that jam or spoof adversary networks are becoming as critical as tanks or missiles.

Another dimension of this transformation is the militarisation of space. Satellites now underpin navigation, communications, missile defence and early warning. The U.S. created the Space Force to secure orbital supremacy, while India demonstrated its intent with the 2019 Mission Shakti anti-satellite test. For all major powers, orbital resilience has become as critical as air superiority once was.

For India, this convergence of strategy, technology and industry represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity. India is leveraging strengths in software, AI and space to build dual-use defence innovation. Indigenous projects in UAVs, radars and secure communications are gathering momentum, with the long-term vision of self-reliance and export potential.

Equally important is training and readiness. Advanced simulators using virtual and augmented reality are reducing costs, improving preparedness and enabling safer, scalable training. For instance, indigenous companies have delivered VR flight and vehicle simulators to the Indian Air Force and Army, illustrating how private sector innovators are complementing national defence priorities with indigenous, high-fidelity solutions.

This dual payoff security on one hand and economic growth on the other is what makes defence technology such a critical lever today. Defence innovation is not only about protecting borders, but also about creating jobs, building industrial depth and strengthening civilian industries.

The future of defence technology will be defined by these two imperatives: – integration of AI and autonomy across domains, and fusion of civilian and military innovation ecosystems. Nations that align these imperatives will not only secure sovereignty but also establish themselves as global hubs of innovation. The rise of indigenous players such as KS Smart further shows how Indian start-ups can help the country move from buyer to builder in the global defence value chain.

Defence has always been about protecting a nation’s present. Today, it is equally about protecting its technological future.