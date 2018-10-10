Capgemini launches Tech Challenge 5.0

Capgemini announced the launch of Tech Challenge 5.0, the fifth season of its unique online hackathon designed to identify the best programmers and tech enthusiasts from across India. This hackathon invites passionate developers to compete with the best minds in programming and leverage their coding skills to resolve real world challenges to create social and economic value for the community.

The previous season of Tech Challenge witnessed an overwhelming response from more than 82,000 participants. In the finale, 75 of the brightest tech minds solved a real-life problem and built an application called ‘ReUnite App’ to report, track and identify missing and abandoned children in India. A first of its kind mobile application, ReUnite can be used by both, parents to report missing children and citizens to report on any vulnerable child on the streets with details and pictures. The app will soon be going live in the Android store.

Following the success of Tech Challenge 4.0 last year, this year’s edition will scout for the top programmers and tech professionals, encouraging them to share ideas and experiment with digital technologies in innovative ways. Contestants will participate in intense coding challenges in 10 skills such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, Embedded Systems, Data Science, Full Stack, and other emerging technologies. Participants can also choose to write their program in any of the other 50 programming languages, including C, C++, C#, Java, PHP, VB.NET, Python, Perl, Ruby and Javascript.

The contest is open to all Indian citizens, who possess a knack for innovation and disruptive technology. Interested candidates can register online to participate on the Capgemini Tech Challenge website. For the first time, this year the finals will be conducted at the Capgemini Pune Hinjewadi campus where the contenders will compete in a live hackathon. The challenge rounds will comprise:

Level 1: Multiple choice questions based on the skill specific tech topics

Level 2: Case study presentations and skills specific problem statements

Level 3: 24-hour live hackathon – Top 5 shortlisted participants from 10 skills will reach the finale.

Winners will be selected based on their final presentations involving the use of emerging technologies to design innovative solutions and prototypes. This edition of Tech Challenge also offers a ‘wild-card’ entry to five participants from campuses who will get direct passage to the Grand Finale round of Tech Challenge 2018.

The winning team will receive an attractive cash prize and the team members will also qualify for the opportunity to interview for potential employment at Capgemini. The top 5 colleges with maximum registrations will receive special trophies. Additionally, there are other cash prizes for maximum referrals.

The contest is now live and registration is open until October 12, 2018.

