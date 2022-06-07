Cashfree Payments partners with EasyTransfer to make international university fee payments easier for Indian students

Cashfree Payments, a payments and API banking solutions company, has partnered with Singapore-headquartered cross-border education payment services platform EasyTransfer to offer a faster, easier, and cheaper platform for Indian students to make fee payments to universities and educational institutions abroad. With this partnership, Indian students will now be able to make educational payments directly through their existing bank accounts, eliminating the need to set up a new account specifically for making such payments.

Cashfree Payments’ Payment Gateway offering will enable payments using payment modes like internet banking and UPI, and leverage its network of banking partners for remittance abroad. Cashfree Payments also ensures collection of relevant KYC of the payer and supporting documents for reporting under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme, in a streamlined digital flow. The fund settlement will occur through Authorized Dealer Banks, and directly go out to universities outside of the Indian Territory, ensuring a secure and smooth transaction. This solution enables all sorts of education-related payments, including application and tuition fees, to international universities.

The EasyTransfer payments platform for Indian students will be launched by early June. It will be fully customized for Indian international students and their families. EasyTransfer has built a team of payment professionals who speak in multiple languages – such as English, Hindi, and Urdu – and are well versed in India’s highly regulated payments environment, including the extensive documents required for sending funds abroad.

Reeju Datta, Co-founder, Cashfree Payments said, “Partnering with EasyTransfer enables us to easily extend our payment solutions directly to Indian students, facilitating easier, faster, more convenient, and more efficient international education payments. We will continue our efforts to build such effective solutions for our partners, which help to create superior customer experiences.”

Tony Gao, Co-founder and President, EasyTransfer shared, “Traditionally, students are required to visit educational and banking institutions in person to submit their relevant documents and send money overseas. EasyTransfer and Cashfree Payments have streamlined India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) declaration process, allowing payments to be completed fully online. Our online know-your-customer (KYC) system for payers also helps to quickly and easily validate resident credentials, a crucial and often cumbersome requirement in India.”