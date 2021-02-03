Cavli Wireless starts manufacturing of LPWAN, LTE, and 5G IoT modules in India

Read Article

Cavli Wireless, an emerging player in cellular Internet of Things (IoT) technology, has partnered with GCT Semiconductor to license the chipsets and manufacture LPWAN, LTE, and 5G IoT modules in India. This collaboration will be the first-ever initiative to kickstart the manufacturing of industry-grade LTE/LPWAN IoT modules in India. India is an emerging hub of IoT product development for the global market. An IoT module designed, developed, and manufactured in India is already proving to be welcome news for Cavli’s existing customer base.

Speaking about the collaboration, John Mathew, CEO and CTA, Cavli Wireless Inc., said, “Cavli’s eSIM integrated LTE/LPWAN IoT modules will be the first-ever wireless communication modules to be designed & manufactured in India that will power IoT applications in Smart Cities, Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Agriculture sectors across the globe.”

GCT Semiconductor, Inc. designs and develops innovative LTE chipset solutions for the 4G LTE, LPWAN, and 5G wireless communication industry.

A key highlight in this collaboration, LTE CAT M1/NB1/NB2 C42GM Smart IoT Module based on GCT GDM7243i, comes with an integrated eSIM, GNSS, CAN controller and BLE-4.2, making it every asset tracking and automotive solution makers’ dream hardware. Furthermore, the C42GM smart IoT module is Sigfox compatible and makes it an attractive option for organizations focusing on hybrid connectivity solutions. A wide variety of LPWAN IoT applications/use cases like Smart wearables, Smart utility meters, and other sensor-based solutions for Smart city projects can be seamlessly powered with Cavli’s industry-grade eSIM integrated C42GM smart IoT module with global connectivity.

The ever-growing wireless connectivity industry refuelled by the added push for Digitization efforts in the wake of the pandemic has set the stage for India to emerge as a global electronic manufacturing hub for the developed markets. This association with GCT Semiconductor positions Cavli Wireless as a preferred global partner for many enterprise IoT projects where the market demands connectivity hardware solutions that need to meet a certain level of sophistication in terms of features at the same time be absolutely seamless in terms of user experience.

All Cavli smart modules are tightly integrated to Cavli’s indigenously developed IoT connectivity management cloud platform – Cavli Hubble, which showcases certain disruptive features & capabilities that are non-existent in the market right now.

Currently running pilots with customers worldwide, the first IoT module from Cavli’s association with GCT – C42GM will start shipping out globally, on a mass production basis from Q1 2021.

