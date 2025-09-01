Express Computer

Celonis and IIITA launch India’s first research centre for process intelligence

Celonis announced the launch of the Celonis–IIITA Research Centre. Located on IIITA’s campus, it is Celonis’ first academic research lab in India and highlights India’s growing role as both a growth market and an innovation hub for Celonis. The new centre will focus on high-impact areas such as Object-Centric Process Mining, AI- driven business optimisation, and real-world commercial applications. It will also nurture new talent through workshops, capstone projects, and hands-on learning with live enterprise challenges, ensuring students are prepared for careers in digital transformation.

“This partnership with IIITA marks a new milestone in our India journey and reflects a joint commitment to advance India’s leadership in digital transformation,” said Tarun Shiva, Vice President, Celonis India CoE, APAC Services and Site Leader. “By combining Celonis’ technology with IIITA’s academic capabilities, we are creating an environment where students and researchers can work directly on industry challenges, where enterprises benefit from applied research. Students will emerge with skills that are globally relevant, and our teams can help amplify new research that is driving the evolution of process intelligence.”

The initiative is part of the Celonis Academic Alliance, through which Celonis partners with leading universities to embed Process Intelligence into curricula, co-create industry-relevant modules, and provide certification programs. India has the largest learner base within this community. By working closely with universities like IIITA, Celonis is helping to educate the Process Intelligence workforce of tomorrow—graduates who are industry-ready from day one. The initiative is also supported by Celonis Garage, the company’s global innovation hub, which plays a key role in accelerating  the adoption of new technologies and driving co-innovation with our customers, partners and leading academic institutions in the region. By shaping industry-relevant use cases, Celonis Garage will ensure that the research conducted at the Centre can be developed, deployed and scaled into advanced solutions in areas such as AI.

Prof. Mukul Sutaone, Director, IIIT Allahabad, remarked: “The Celonis–IIITA Research Centre is a unique opportunity to bring industry-scale relevance to our academic research. At IIITA, process mining is not just an emerging field—it is a core specialisation of our pioneering B.Tech. (Business Informatics) program. Through this collaboration, our faculty and students will gain access to some of the most advanced tools in AI, data science, and enterprise orchestration, and apply them to real-world problems across industries. The impact will be twofold: it will further advance the science of process intelligence, while also creating a pipeline of graduates who are uniquely prepared to lead enterprise transformation roles.”

