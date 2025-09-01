Fortinet named a leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Hybrid Mesh Firewall

Fortinet® announced it has been recognised as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hybrid Mesh Firewall (HMF) and was positioned highest for Ability to Execute.

As a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hybrid Mesh Firewall, Fortinet is now recognised in 12 Gartner Magic Quadrant reports. Powered by custom-built ASICs for accelerated performance, and FortiOS, a single operating system unifying hardware and virtual deployments, Fortinet solutions comprise a truly converged networking and security platform. Fortinet appliance, virtual, and cloud-native firewalls are built for today’s network complexity, securing environments that span data centers, clouds, remote edges, and constantly shifting workloads.

“Being recognised as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hybrid Mesh Firewall and placed highest in Ability to Execute, we believe, validates our commitment to delivering convergence and best-of-breed security with FortiOS everywhere. With FortiAI innovations, integrated SOC, and early adoption of post-quantum cryptography, Fortinet continues to set the standard for protecting organisations across hybrid, dynamic environments.” Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President of Products and Solutions at Fortinet

Customers can confidently partner with Fortinet, knowing they are investing in a vendor that combines long-standing leadership with forward-looking advancements in AI-driven automation and quantum-resistant security. Fortinet FortiGate firewalls deliver integrated security, AI-powered innovation, and flexible licensing to help organisations confidently secure hybrid environments. These benefits are realised through:

Integrated security: Fortinet unifies FortiOS, FortiGuard Labs intelligence, and AI-powered security within the Fortinet Security Fabric platform to align closely with customer needs. This consolidation reduces complexity and operational overhead, while centralised analytics enable faster threat detection and response. Seamless interoperability across Fortinet solutions lowers integration costs and ensures consistent security policy enforcement. The result is an integrated security architecture that is easier to manage, more effective, and continuously evolving to meet real-world challenges.

Innovation in AI and post-quantum cryptography: Fortinet is setting the standard for innovation with FortiAI-Assist, which combines GenAI, agentic AI, and AIOps to simplify network operations and accelerate response with intelligent automation and analytics. This helps NOC and SOC teams improve efficiency, close resource gaps, and counter more threats with fewer resources. Fortinet also leads in future-proof protection with early support for post-quantum cryptography (PQC), ensuring sensitive data remains secure even against tomorrow’s quantum computing threats. Together, these innovations deliver faster, smarter defense and sustainable, long-term data protection.

Operational flexibility: The FortiFlex licensing model delivers usage-based security licensing that moves at the speed of digital acceleration. Customers can seamlessly shift between hardware, virtual, and cloud firewall options without the expense or delays of traditional procurement. Pay-as-you-go, points-based licensing optimises spend by ensuring customers only pay for what they use. This flexible approach accelerates time to value for new initiatives, supports evolving hybrid environments, and enables long-term scalability without locking customers into a single deployment model.

Driving the Convergence of Networking and Security for Today’s Hybrid World

Fortinet believes its recognition in both the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hybrid Mesh Firewalls and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms underscores its vision for the new-generation SASE firewall. By natively converging critical networking and security functions, including network firewall, SD-WAN, ZTNA, secure web gateway, CASB, and DLP within a single operating system, FortiOS, Fortinet enables customers to simplify adoption and operations, reduce costs, and enhance user experience. This integrated approach delivers consistent, hybrid secure access across data centers, cloud environments, remote edges, and dynamic workloads, helping organisations keep pace with today’s rapidly evolving environments.