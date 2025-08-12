Express Computer

Check Point Software CloudGuard WAF expands global footprint with eight new points of presence (PoPs)

We are excited to share that Check Point CloudGuard WAF global footprint has expanded with 8 new points of presence (PoPs) in recent months. This growth supports rising demand for our CloudGuard WAF-as-a-service, which has continued to show strong business growth since its launch last year.

CloudGuard WAF is built for modern application security. It goes beyond traditional WAFs with a prevention-first, fully automated AI approach that adapts in real time, it preemptively blocks both known and unknown zero day threats without relying on signatures or manual tuning, significantly reducing operational overhead.

However, smart automation also requires smart infrastructure.

That is why we are expanding our global network of points of presence (PoPs), bringing security closer to users. CloudGuard WAF operates worldwide, and each delivers the full security stack:

  • Web application firewall (WAF)
  • API security
  • File security
  • Advanced DDoS mitigation
  • Bot protection

Expansion in Action

Just in the past few months, we have launched eight new PoPs globally in:

  • Singapore
  • Canada
  • Australia
  • Sweden
  • UK
  • Brazil
  • Germany
  • Taiwan

Each new location enhances performance, strengthens resilience, and ensures that your organization stays protected wherever it operates.

Recognized and Proven
CloudGuard WAF was recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Cloud WAAP and named a Leader in the GigaOm Radar for the second year running.

It is also the top performer in the WAF Comparison Project, evaluating thirteen top solutions and delivers:

  • 99.4% threat detection rate.
  • 0.81% false positive rate.
  • Eliminates manual signature updates – just smart, AI powered protection.

Because when it comes to security, quality beats quantity every time.

We are scaling fast, building smart, and delivering security that works for modern applications.

