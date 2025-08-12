CloudKeeper once again named a leader in G2’s summer 2025 report, backed by 99% user satisfaction

Express Computer

News
By Express Computer
CloudKeeper has once again been recognised as the leader in the G2 Summer 2025 Grid® Report, marking its 10th recognition as a global leader.  CloudKeeper stands strong in the second position as the best cloud cost management solution worldwide.

The platform also secured the first position in the Asia Pacific Regional Grid®, Mid-Market Grid®, India Regional Grid®, and the Enterprise Usability Index, further establishing its dominance across key markets and business segments.

Highlights:

  • Rated #1 for Quality of Support, Competitive Pricing & Ease of Admin
  • Backed by a remarkable 99% Satisfaction Score
  • Rated in the Top 3 in more than 25+ categories

CloudKeeper bagged an impressive 32 G2 badges this season, including Momentum Leader, Best Results, Best Meets Requirements, Best Support, Best Usability, Best Relationship, Easiest Admin, and many more.

“This recognition from G2 is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us and the real, measurable impact CloudKeeper brings to their cloud journeys. In a crowded market, our end-to-end approach continues to set us apart. We’re proud to be the go-to partner for teams looking to simplify and optimise their cloud costs”, said Deepak Mittal, Founder & CEO of CloudKeeper.

“CloudKeeper once again saw amazing results in G2’s reports.  We saw their enterprise strategy really bearing fruit as our research showed them delivering Best Usability, Easiest Admin, Best Meets Requirements, and Best Results amongst their peers, said Chris Perrine, Vice President & Managing Director – APAC of G2. He further added, “It was not just another solid quarter for CloudKeeper, but a quarter where they continued to solidify their leadership across their categories.”

From DevOps Heads to CTOs, from CFOs to CEOs, CloudKeeper remains a preferred choice. An Engineering Manager wrote in a G2 review, “I would consider it a one-stop solution for my cloud spending, reservations, saving recommendations, and overall optimisation efforts.” While a DevOps leader from a renowned IT Web & software development company shared, “CloudKeeper acts as our FinOps vertical and helps us with cloud financial management, ensuring that we can focus on our delivery expertise.”

CloudKeeper has been named a Leader based on receiving a high customer satisfaction score and having a large market presence, along with 99% of users rating it 4 or 5 stars. Rankings on G2 reports heavily rely on verified and authentic reviews provided by real software buyers.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

