Elastic introduces logs essentials: Serverless log analytics, in a new low-priced tier

Elastic announced Elastic Observability Logs Essentials (“Logs Essentials”), a new tier within Elastic Cloud Serverless that delivers fast, scalable and cost-effective log analytics powered by Elasticsearch.

Built for Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) and developers, Logs Essentials provides critical capabilities for ingesting, searching, visualising, and alerting on logs without needing to handle ops, upgrades, or tuning. It accelerates root cause analysis, provides deep contextual insights through ES|QL, Elastic’s piped language capability, detects issues proactively, and helps visualise and monitor operational health.

“SREs need a hassle-free, scale-as-you-go, high-availability logging solution that empowers them to focus entirely on operational insights, not infrastructure, without the complexity of standing up and maintaining observability tooling,” Santosh Krishnan, general manager, Observability & Security at Elastic. “Logs Essentials makes it easy to get started with Elastic by offering a simple, reliable path to insights at a lower entry point.”

Built on the same stateless architecture as Elastic Observability, Logs Essentials provides:

Fast and precise log analytics using filters, pattern matching, alerting, rich visualisations, and ES|QL (Elastic’s piped query language), to help SREs quickly identify and resolve issues

Seamless automatic scaling through Elastic Cloud Serverless, with high availability and zero operational overhead

, with high availability and zero operational overhead Price-optimised for log analytics, allowing you to search, analyse, and visualise at scale, but only pay for what you ingest and store

Logs Essentials is built for teams that want Elastic’s speed and scale without managing their deployment or paying for premium features. When more advanced observability workflows are needed, customers can upgrade to Elastic Observability Complete.