CheQ expands leadership team to strengthen future growth

CheQ, has announced the appointment of Bipin Toro as Head of Engineering, Akash Kedia as Head of Product, and Viral Bansal as its Head of People & Culture.

Commenting on the appointments, Aditya Soni, Founder, CheQ said, “We are excited to have Bipin, Akash and Viral join us to accelerate our vision of making credit management easy & accessible for every Indian. They are proven leaders who all bring robust industry experience, track records of business discipline, and smart strategic insights that will drive CheQ toward future growth. I’m thrilled to welcome them to the leadership team and look forward to their contribution to CheQ’s success.”

Bringing an experience of over 24 years in the fintech & loyalty industry, Bipin Toro has been part of founding/leadership teams of startups like Reward360 and other growth stage companies, building large-scale product platforms and assembling strong engineering & operations teams.

Bipin said, “CheQ is addressing a critical social need of bridging the credit gap”, and “The engineering team’s vision will be to abstract the complexities of the repayment labyrinth and present a simple story to the customer to manage and build credit.”

“We will go beyond and above to create an engineering work culture where individual growth & aspirations will be nurtured, and will attract superlative talent”, he added.

A former Flipkart veteran, Akash Kedia joins CheQ from the Trade Republic in Germany where he headed growth for the EU’s largest neo broker. In bringing his rich experience in payments & martech to CheQ,

Akash said – “Credit and finance is usually a complex topic for Indians, marred by hidden information and technicalities difficult to comprehend. CheQ’s goal is to bring more transparency and convenience to the area of credit in India by taking tech and product-first approach. I look forward to expanding our reach and helping customers realize the full value of their credit products.”

Viral Bansal joins CheQ from Genpact, where he spent 16 years driving a high-performance ecosystem of talent, culture, process, technology, and analytics.

Sharing his excitement about nurturing an organization from the word go, Viral said, “The problem we are trying to solve and the purpose we are trying to serve is extremely powerful, it’s a real need in India’s economic growth story. I look at my role as keeping our purpose a north star in everything we do, and enable building an organization that can nimbly balance long-term thinking & immediate business results.”