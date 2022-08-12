Chingari in association with MyGov promotes the HarGharTiranga initiative: Urges users to create videos celebrating India’s 75th Independence Anniversary

The world’s fastest-growing on-chain social app- Chingari is encouraging its users to make videos dedicated to the #HarGharTiranga campaign under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav program launched by the Ministry of Culture. Chingari app is urging its users to make videos promoting the HarGharTiranga initiative amplifying the celebration of India’s 75th Independence Anniversary. These videos will be made and promoted under the app’s ongoing campaign #FreedomToEarn.

India is entering its 75th year of independence, and the government is commemorating ‘Azadi Ka Amritmahotsav’ to mark the country’s glorious journey since 1947. The Ministry of Culture recently released a soul-rendering anthem – a melodious tribute to the Tricolor and initiated the HarGharTiranga campaign. The initiative encourages people to bring the ‘Tiranga’ home and hoist it in celebration of India’s 75th year of independence. To amplify this further Chingari App is urging its users to make short videos of them celebrating this Independence Day by hoisting our Tiranga at their homes and glorifying our national pride.

In honor of our 75th Independence anniversary, Chingari is also motivating its users to create and upload videos that set their talent free under the #FreedomToEarn campaign. The app has made every effort to boost the creator’s economy and give them a platform to showcase their talents.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity to promote HarGharTiranaga, a wonderful initiative by the government to unite the citizens of India and celebrate our National Flag (Tiranga) on the glorious occasion of our 75th Independence Anniversary,” said Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder, and CEO, Chingari. “We are encouraging our 160 million+ users to create videos for the HarGharTiranga initiative, as well as to showcase their talents on our platform, which stands for Indians, made by Indians. We look forward to a great response from our users on this campaign and contribute as much as we can in amplifying this national celebration”

MyGov will feature the best HarGharTiranga videos created and uploaded on Chingari App on their social platforms in order to recognise and appreciate the creators’ creativity.