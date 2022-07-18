Express Computer

Chetu Opens Third Software Delivery Center in India to House Growing Talent Pool

Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, today announced the latest expansion of its international offices as the company opens a new software delivery center in Noida, India.

To accommodate the sustained growth of its global operations, Chetu has expanded its development capabilities in India by opening up a new software development facility at its A-206 campus in Noida.

 

The outfit is the company’s third software delivery center in Sector 63 and adds 60,000 square feet of development space to accommodate over 900 members. Aside from the state-of-the-art development facilities, the new campus includes a 10,000 square-foot cafeteria and parking amenities.

 

Our new A-206 campus will bolster our presence in the region as we continue to invest in ourselves and the software development industry in the region,” said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu. “Chetu has enjoyed unbelievable success thanks to our global team and we’re excited to expand our capabilities and offer our services to even more clients worldwide.”

 

A-206 joins H-6 and A-186 as the latest of Chetu’s cutting-edge software delivery centers in Noida and comes after numerous 2021 office expansions around the globe. This includes the H-6 campus that added an additional 25,000 square-feet of development space, as well as an augmented software delivery hub in Birmingham, England, and a new office in Tempe, Arizona.

 

As Chetu continues to hire and train new software development talent, the company plans to renovate and upgrade its Skill Development Center at its A-186 campus. The center will continue to offer free software development and programming language training to technical graduates and provide a pathway to gainful employment in the industry.

