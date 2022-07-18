Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Savings Account APIs to transform retail banking in India: Cashfree Payments Report

Savings Account APIs to transform retail banking in India: Cashfree Payments Report

News
By Express Computer
0 45

Cashfree Payments, a leading payments and API banking solutions company, today announced the launch of an industry report titled ‘Changing the retail banking landscape via savings account APIs. The report  deep dives into the Indian landscape of savings account APIs, the innovation it enables and how this is changing the future of retail banking in India. It also presents the views of established and emerging fintech players in the Indian retail banking space, on various key aspects, ending with a proposal for a new regulatory model for a licensed BaaS intermediary. This will create a ‘superfintech’, enabling  white-labelled front-end business correspondents, ‘neobanks’ and other fintech models operating on the bank-fintech partnership model.

The report highlights that APIs can ‘decentralise’ banking, thus changing the way savings accounts of the future will be opened, accessed and managed. Savings account functionalities like deposits, cash withdrawals, payments, funds transfers, among others, can turn into a set of APIs, each of which then becomes Banking as a Service (BaaS) products to be leveraged. For banks, these allow them to unbundle and enable core processes like account opening, transactions and account management through fintechs, creating new retail banking touch-points.

In the retail banking space, there are significant opportunities for fintech players including the so-called ‘neobanks’ to cater to new and untapped markets. Banks have also recognised the monetisation opportunity of fintech partnerships, and are continually increasing the products they  via APIs and exploring new partnerships. In order to address this new-to-market audience, fintech players  can leverage savings account APIs across the country to transform the retail banking experience for customers.

The report dives into the various forms savings account APIs take, and the specific use-cases and innovation it enables in the space, including targeted service offerings for millennials, agriculture marketplaces, family focussed financial services, and others. It also allows existing fintechs and B2C marketplaces to diversify into new offerings to their existing customer base. It  discusses the specific advantages that API aggregators offer from an infrastructure point of view, by aggregating APIs and providing APIs, SDKs and ‘no-code’ based solutions for quick integrations and launch of financial services.

The report explores the multiple existing options for ‘neobanks’ and other such players  in the Indian regulatory space. The business correspondent  channel is the most common, along with the recently introduced guidelines for Digital Banking Units (DBUs), allowing banks to leverage these to expand their digital footprint. Others include the prepaid payment instrument licenses, small bank licenses, Account Aggregator framework, and so on, each of which enable different capabilities for fintechs and comes with different restrictions. The DBU route further adds to the available routes for fintechs to engage with scheduled commercial banks, also making it an important means of driving financial inclusion via the BaaS route.

From a regulatory standpoint, in the case of ‘neobanks’, the Niti Aayog and the RBI via its Report on Digital Lending have put forth proposals, but indications are that these will not be considered immediately.  In view of this, the report proposes an alternative solution, a regulatory model enabling BaaS-fintech partnerships via a ‘super-fintech’ platform,. This is essentially a licensing framework for a BaaS intermediary, enabling tiered access to banking and other financial APIs, and enabling white-label BCs and other such BaaS-driven fintech models.

Fast-paced fintech innovation today needs an equally dynamic regulatory framework. The proposed framework in this paper  aims to provide  fintechs with the flexibility to integrate quickly, provide services from multiple back-end partners and enable easy scalability, all within the oversight of the regulator. By aggregating APIs across multiple regulated entities, a super-fintech’s role will be to enable  secure, efficient and aggressive distribution of banking services and even fintech innovations like Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN).

Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments said, “It gives us great pleasure to launch this report on the rapidly evolving landscape of retail banking. We believe that Bank-Fintech partnerships will drive the next generation of banking services. Fintech innovation and bank-fintech partnerships are reaching the core of banking services through neobanks today, and customers can look forward to an exciting new retail banking experience.”

 

With over 50% market share among payment processors, Cashfree Payments today leads the way in bulk disbursals in India with its product Payouts. Recently, India’s largest lender, SBI invested in Cashfree Payments, further underscoring the company’s role in building a robust payments ecosystem. Cashfree Payments works closely with all leading banks to build their core payments and banking infrastructure that helps power the company’s products, and is also integrated with major platforms such as Shopify, Wix, Paypal, Amazon Pay, Paytm and Google Pay. Apart from India, Cashfree Payments products are being used in eight other countries including the USA, Canada and UAE.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image