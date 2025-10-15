Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Cisco AI Research: The most AI-ready companies outpace peers in the race to value

Cisco AI Research: The most AI-ready companies outpace peers in the race to value

News
By Express Computer
0 12

Cisco has released findings from its third annual Cisco AI Readiness Index, revealing that a small but consistent group of “Pacesetters” are pulling ahead in the AI race — converting pilots into production 3x faster and realizing 72% more measurable value than their peers.

The study — encompassing over 8,000 AI leaders across 30 markets and 26 industries — finds that these Pacesetters represent about 17% of organizations in India (13% globally), and consistently outperform across every metric of AI maturity and value creation.

Architecting for the AI Era

Cisco’s analysis highlights that Pacesetters demonstrate a system-level discipline — aligning strategy, data, and infrastructure to keep pace with AI’s accelerating evolution. Nearly 98% are already designing their networks for AI growth and scale, compared to just 59% in India.

This foresight is critical as two forces reshape enterprise AI:

  • AI Agents, which can independently execute tasks and demand higher standards of scale, security, and governance.

  • AI Infrastructure Debt, the growing accumulation of technical constraints that erode long-term AI value.

“We’re moving past the era of question-answering chatbots and stepping into the next phase of AI — agents that execute tasks independently,” said Jeetu Patel, Cisco’s President and Chief Product Officer. “Over 80% of companies are prioritizing agentic solutions, and those further along are already seeing dramatically stronger returns.”

The Pacesetter Playbook: Readiness as a Competitive Edge

1. AI is core to the business.
Nearly all Pacesetters (99%) have a defined AI roadmap and 91% a change-management plan. 79% make AI their top investment priority, supported by both short- and long-term funding strategies (96%).

2. Scalable infrastructure.
71% report fully flexible networks that scale for any AI workload (vs 20% in India), and 77% plan to expand data-center capacity within a year.

3. Execution discipline.
62% have mature, repeatable processes to scale AI use cases (vs 16% overall in India), with 77% already finalizing their projects.

4. Measurable impact.
95% of Pacesetters track AI outcomes — twice as high as the Indian average — and 71% expect new revenue streams from AI initiatives.

5. Security and trust.
87% are highly aware of AI-specific threats, and 75% are equipped to control and secure AI agents, far above India’s overall 45%.

As a result, 90% of Pacesetters report gains in profitability, productivity, and innovation, compared to 71% overall in India.

Agentic AI: Ambition Outpacing Readiness

The study shows that 91% of Indian organizations plan to deploy AI agents, with 41% expecting them to work alongside employees within a year. Yet, most lack the infrastructure to sustain it — only 20% describe their networks as adaptable, and one in four admit they cannot scale for complexity or data volume.

AI Infrastructure Debt: The Hidden Drag on Value

Cisco introduces the concept of AI Infrastructure Debt — the modern evolution of technical debt — as enterprises struggle to match ambition with readiness.
Early warning signs include:

  • 41% expecting workloads to rise over 30% within three years.

  • 64% struggling with data centralization.

  • Only 26% with robust GPU capacity.

  • Just one in three able to detect or prevent AI-specific threats.

While Pacesetters aren’t immune, their governance discipline and proactive investment allow them to prevent these bottlenecks from compounding into long-term risk.

Cisco’s 2025 AI Readiness Index underscores that AI success isn’t about early experimentation but sustained readiness — balancing innovation with infrastructure, governance, and security. The Pacesetters’ disciplined, system-wide approach is setting the blueprint for organizations aiming to unlock the next wave of AI value.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image