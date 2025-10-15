Supercomputing India 2025 sets the stage for HPC, AI, and quantum innovation

The inaugural edition of Supercomputing India 2025 (SCI 2025), organized by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Bengaluru, under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, was officially launched today. The event will take place from December 9 to 13, 2025, at the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Bengaluru, and aims to serve as a global platform for innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing in high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum technologies.

The curtain raiser programme was graced by Shri S. Krishnan, IAS, Secretary, MeitY, along with dignitaries including Shri Magesh E., Director General, C-DAC; Shri Rajesh Singh, Joint Secretary & Financial Advisor, MeitY; Dr. S.D. Sudarsan, Executive Director, C-DAC Bengaluru; Dr. Sunil Kumar Vuppala, Chair, IEEE Computer Society Bangalore Section; Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, MIT Bengaluru; and Dr. Mohammed Misbahuddin, Scientist ‘F’, C-DAC Bengaluru.

SCI 2025 is being organized under the Centre for HPC Upskilling and Knowledge-sharing (C-HUK) initiative of the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), funded by MeitY and the Department of Science and Technology (DST). As India continues to strengthen its computational capabilities, SCI 2025 will highlight the latest breakthroughs in HPC, AI, and quantum technologies, while fostering collaboration between researchers, industry experts, and policymakers.

Aligned with the theme “Powering the Future: HPC, AI, Quantum,” the event reflects India’s strategic vision to build a robust network of high-performance supercomputers for research, innovation, and national development. Under the NSM, 37 supercomputers with a cumulative capacity of 39 PetaFlops have been deployed across academic and research institutions, providing scientists, engineers, and students with access to cutting-edge computational resources. SCI 2025 is poised to leverage this infrastructure to advance research and applications across multiple domains, from scientific discovery to industrial innovation.

The conference will bring together a global community of over 5,000 attendees, 200 speakers, and delegates from more than 15 countries, offering a platform to discuss emerging trends, showcase innovations, and exchange knowledge. The event will feature tutorials, workshops, keynotes, plenary talks, expert panels, and parallel technical sessions in HPC, AI, and quantum computing. Specialized forums, such as the Chip Design Conclave, NSM Summit, Women in Technology (HPC, AI, Quantum), and Doctoral Symposium, will provide opportunities for learning, mentoring, and networking among early-career researchers, industry professionals, and academic leaders.

A central focus of SCI 2025 will be the technology exhibition, which will showcase the latest computing innovations and solutions across dedicated pavilions for high-performance computing, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, government and public sector applications, chip design, research and academia, startups, and MSMEs. The exhibition aims to bridge the gap between research and real-world applications, enabling collaborations that can accelerate the deployment of advanced computing technologies in industry and governance.

With participants from Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, SCI 2025 will strengthen cross-border research and development efforts, promote open standards and interoperability, and create new opportunities for international collaboration in science, technology, and industrial innovation. Delegates will include professionals from sectors such as automotive, aerospace, semiconductors, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and robotics, alongside policymakers and government officials shaping India’s digital future.

The event highlights include over 100 sessions, 200+ speakers, 200+ exhibitors, 50+ poster presentations, 500+ researchers, and 500+ academicians, creating a dynamic environment for knowledge exchange and collaboration. SCI 2025 is not only a showcase of India’s technological capabilities but also a celebration of its growing role in the global computational research ecosystem.

By bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and researchers from across the globe, Supercomputing India 2025 will serve as a catalyst for next-generation computing solutions and strategic collaborations. As India continues to expand its HPC infrastructure and invest in AI and quantum technologies, SCI 2025 is set to position the country as a key player in the international high-performance computing landscape, powering the future of science, industry, and technology.