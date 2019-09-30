Cisco signs MoU with Directorate General of Training to enable digital learning for NSTI students and trainers

In alignment with its Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program, Cisco has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with DGT to bring the benefits of digital technology to six National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs). The agreement was signed between Rajesh Aggarwal, Director General (Training)/ Additional Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Sameer Garde, President, Cisco India & SAARC in the presence of Hon’ble Minister Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), on 30th Sep’2019, at the Launch of Apprenticeship Pakhawara event in New Delhi.

Under this initiative, NSTIs in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, and Kanpur will be equipped with a state-of-the-art Cisco Connected Classroom solution, that utilizes Cisco’s Collaboration solutions like Cisco TelePresence and Cisco Webex, to offer a next-generation digital learning experience to the students and faculty of NSTIs.

The platform is aimed at providing NSTIs with access to new learning experiences like virtual field trips and specialized skill modules, guest lecturers, as well as industry-connect and mentorship programs irrespective of geographical location. Additionally, interested trainers & trainees across all ITIs will have access to new educational resources through the Bharat Skills portal, an e-learning platform, using their smartphones and other connected devices, enabling them to learn anywhere, anytime, and on any device. It will also empower students to learn on-demand from any location eliminating the boundaries that limit a student’s ability to learn. It is expected that every year, more than 20,000 trainers & trainees will benefit from this learning initiative.

Commenting on the initiative, Minister Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, MSDE said, “Through this partnership, we are aiming to impact thousands of students by enabling the sharing of study materials, lectures, and other training resources. This deployment will help us increase collaboration, optimize our resources, and streamline administration, as well as help students learn at their own pace across all ITIs. We are happy to partner with Cisco to explore the possibility of digitization in education and hope to reach more students and teachers soon.”

“We aim to strive ahead in this technological age by ensuring that the nation’s youth is skilled digitally along with traditional vocational skills to help them adapt to the new-age technology and ensure industry readiness. Over the past year DGT has collaborated with many industry leaders to digitally revolutionize the vocational training system in India”, said Rajesh Aggarwal, Director General, DGT, about this new partnership.

Speaking about the partnership, Sameer Garde, President, Cisco India & SAARC, said, “In order to succeed in a digital economy, students need to be armed with new skills, taught in new ways. Through innovative digital solutions, Cisco is effecting change on a national scale in the education system by allowing students to collaborate and offering access to crucial resources to enhance their knowledge and skill set. We are excited to enable learning from anywhere and on any device, in ways that reimagine what’s possible.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]