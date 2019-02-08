City Innovates launches Online Admission Software

City Innovates, a digital & technology company announced the launch of its Online Admission Software aimed at automating the admission process for educational institutions through digitization.

It is an integrated software that caters to functions like Marketing Automation, Campaign Management, Application Management, and Lead Management. The platform brings together the internal and external stakeholders to provide the much needed real-time visibility for greater transparency and real-time decision making.

As for its functionality, the platform captures offline & online leads at one single platform, converts leads into applications, and manages the leads and applications seamlessly. It then integrates with the social websites, cloud telephony, and existing IT-fabric and ERPs to automate marketing campaigns and track lead sources, lead status, and campaign performance, in order to generate better outcomes and yield quality results.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Jitish Jhamb, CTO, City Innovates, says, “We have built a scalable platform that would help digitize and centralise data to empower Educational Institutions and help them stay ahead of the curve in the ever-competitive ecosystem. On the other hand, it will also bring value to the applicants, delivering a seamless experience in the entire enrolment cycle. As far as the security is concerned, the data is securely stored and the network design ensures no unauthorized access”

The company has carved a niche for itself in the highly-competitive digital sector by delivering high-quality solutions on software applications development, website design-development, digital marketing, and higher education consultancy.

