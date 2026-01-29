Clear launches AI-powered Finance Cloud to help enterprises reduce GST notices

Clear has introduced an AI-powered version of its Clear Finance Cloud (CFC), a compliance platform designed to help CFOs and finance leaders minimise tax risk, prevent regulatory notices and improve predictability across enterprise compliance operations.

The rollout comes amid growing use of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics by tax authorities to scrutinise filings. According to the company, nearly 80% of tax notices are now system-generated, often triggered by data mismatches across ERP platforms, GST filings, reconciliations and e-invoicing records—making compliance a high-risk function despite routine filing processes.

Agentic AI drives proactive compliance.

At the core of Clear Finance Cloud is a compliance data lake built specifically for enterprise requirements. The updated platform deploys agentic AI to power specialised agents for integration, data transformation, transaction intelligence, reconciliation, analytics and support.

These agents operate autonomously across workflows to prepare and validate data, audit transactions prior to filing and continuously monitor anomalies that could attract regulatory scrutiny. The approach is intended to help finance teams transition from reactive notice management to proactive compliance assurance.

Designed to complement ERP systems not originally built for tax logic, the platform consolidates compliance workflows into a single intelligence-led environment.

Reported enterprise outcomes

Enterprises using the platform have reported several measurable benefits, including:

Reduction in GST preparation timelines by over 80%, from 18 days to three days

Reconciliation accuracy of up to 99%

Up to 60% fewer GST demand notices

Faster input tax credit realisation and reduced litigation exposure through improved filing accuracy

More than 5,000 enterprises currently use Clear Finance Cloud to manage high-volume compliance requirements, with adoption continuing to expand among global customers. Many CFO offices are increasingly positioning the platform as a central compliance control layer to gain real-time visibility and strengthen regulatory confidence across jurisdictions.

Executive perspective

Archit Gupta, CEO and Founder of Clear, said regulatory scrutiny has become continuous and data-led, increasing the likelihood that even minor discrepancies could escalate into notices and extended follow-ups.

He added that Clear Finance Cloud is designed to embed intelligence within compliance workflows, enabling finance leaders to detect risks early, improve data accuracy and operate with greater confidence in a tightly monitored regulatory environment.

The company stated that the launch aligns with its broader strategy to address compliance risk at the source through automation and stronger controls.