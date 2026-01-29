NETSCOUT enhances its observability portfolio to strengthen enterprise resilience

NETSCOUT Systems has introduced new capabilities within its observability portfolio aimed at helping enterprises shift from proactive problem management to preventative operations, addressing risks linked to remote site visibility and expired SSL/TLS certificates.

Addressing remote site observability gaps

The latest enhancements to the company’s nGeniusONE solution enable real-time deep packet inspection (DPI) across both Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7 networks. The update is designed to close visibility gaps in remote locations while supporting consistent user experiences across distributed environments.

With demand for ultra-fast connectivity and low latency rising, particularly as organisations advance digital transformation and industrial IoT initiatives, NETSCOUT said observability tools must evolve in parallel. By adding Wi-Fi 7 support, which is backwards compatible with Wi-Fi 6E, 6 and 5, the upgraded nGenius Edge Sensors allow IT teams to monitor critical applications more effectively and receive early alerts on emerging issues that could affect revenue, customer service and employee productivity.

The company noted that the solution provides comprehensive visibility for both current and future wireless deployments.

Real-time certificate monitoring to reduce outage risk

NETSCOUT has also enhanced certificate monitoring within nGeniusONE to deliver real-time insights into SSL/TLS certificate health. The capability helps organisations detect certificates nearing expiration, identify unknown certificates operating on non-standard ports, and uncover instances linked to shadow IT.

These improvements are intended to prevent downtime, support regulatory compliance, maintain user trust and reduce exposure to vulnerabilities such as weak or incorrectly issued certificates.

SSL/TLS certificates play a critical role in authenticating digital services and enabling encrypted communication. However, research from the Ponemon Institute indicates that 51% of organisations lack visibility into the number of certificates they manage—a gap that can lead to outages across websites, APIs and essential digital services, potentially resulting in revenue loss, service-level breaches and customer churn.

NETSCOUT added that manual certificate management is increasingly unsustainable as certificate lifespans shorten and hybrid, cloud and third-party ecosystems expand.

Enabling preventative IT operations

Phil Grey, Associate Vice President of Product Management at NETSCOUT, said the company’s observability solutions are designed to help organisations transition from reactive troubleshooting to preventative operations by providing IT teams with the foresight needed to resolve issues before they impact the business.

The announcement underscores growing enterprise focus on digital resilience, network visibility and automated risk mitigation as organisations operate across increasingly complex and distributed technology environments.