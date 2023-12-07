CleverTap Unveils Signed Call For Trusted and Contextual Customer Engagement

CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, announced the launch of Signed Call™, an industry-first, VoIP-enabled, in-app voice capability for trusted and contextual customer engagement. Signed Call™ equips CleverTap customers with an effective way to engage with end-users, leveraging VoIP-enabled in-app calling for real-time, secure, and contextual customer experiences.

In the current landscape, when a brand attempts to reach its users through voice calls (via unknown phone numbers), there is a risk of being marked as spam or worse used for scams; potentially lowering the brand’s credibility and hampering the relationship with the end-user. Even in an optimal scenario, where the call is not flagged as spam or scam, the interaction lacks context, resulting in low conversions.

With Signed Call™, brands have the ability to personalise the in-app call screen by adding the brand name, and logo, as well as providing context for the call. This provides the end-user with the requisite context, enhancing the call pick-up rates. Moreover, brands are not required to disclose end-user PII data (Personally Identifiable Information) to unauthorised individuals or agents while using Signed Call™, thus mitigating privacy concerns. This no-code solution also comes with pre-built use cases and call screens for easy implementation.

“Users often choose not to pick up calls if the caller isn’t a known contact. This can lead to dropped calls and missed opportunities for a business. When extrapolated to the scale of a user base, it can lead to a significant loss in revenue and erosion of trust. However, with Signed Call™, CleverTap customers can offer a personalised and secure experience, maximising the chances of conversions and ultimately increasing revenue.

Signed Call™ has already seen success with a select group of our customers who were part of the Early Access Program wherein significant improvements were observed in call answer rates and engagement levels”, said Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, CleverTap.

The introduction of Signed Call™ is poised to revolutionise how brands connect with users through voice as a channel; especially within the Ride Hailing, BFSI, and Food Delivery app categories, as well as in other industries looking to create more personalised customer experiences. It aims to transform customer engagement and elevate trust to a whole new level.

The Head of Product of a leading job search portal using Signed Call™ said, “Our customers are recruiting firms who previously would call candidates on their mobiles, with answer rates around 10-15%. Candidates were slow to act as they weren’t sure if the call was actually from the company they applied for. But since integrating Signed Call™, answer rates even during periods of low-hiring have been at 33% while peak season has seen this figure climb to as high as 52%; 3 to 4 times higher than before.”