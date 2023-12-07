NTT Ltd. Unveils Annual Sustainability Report 2023

NTT Ltd., a leading IT infrastructure and services company, released its Annual Sustainability Report for 2023. This report encapsulates NTT Ltd.’s commitment to sustainability, highlighting key achievements, milestones, and future commitments in driving positive change.

The Annual Sustainability Report 2023 demonstrates NTT Ltd.’s unwavering dedication to sustainable practices and commitment to making a lasting impact on global sustainability challenges.

Key highlights from the Annual Sustainability Report include:

-Achieving a 21% reduction in total emissions in FY22, resulting in the saving of over 1.6 million tonnes of carbon.

-Attainment of external validation from the Science Based Targets initiative for our ambitious net-zero emissions commitment in line with the Paris Agreement.

-Pioneering data waste assessment solutions to minimize data clutter, thereby reducing data center needs and emissions.

-Implementation of cooling technologies in our data centers to enhance sustainability amid increased computing demands.

-Commitment to community engagement through volunteer programs, contributing over 2,825 days of volunteer time and substantial waste collection during World Cleanup Day.

-Recognition for fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within our organisation, including awards for gender diversity and commitment to disabled veterans.

CEO Abhijit Dubey emphasised, “At NTT Ltd., sustainability is ingrained in our ethos. Our report showcases our strides toward a net-zero future and our dedication to empowering communities.”

This year’s report underscores the company’s future trajectory as it transitions into NTT DATA Inc. in 2024. Emphasizing sustainability as a cornerstone, the company’s vision aims to transform businesses, disrupt industries positively, and contribute to a more inclusive society.

