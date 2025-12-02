Closing the AI skills gap: SAS’ practical approach to talent development

As India positions itself to develop a million AI-ready professionals, universities across the country are accelerating their curriculum, upgrading labs, and partnering with technology leaders. Yet, despite this momentum, a critical gap persists between academic knowledge and industry expectations.

Bhuvan Nijhawan, Senior Director – Education, SAS Asia Pacific, has had a ringside view of this transition. He believes that while universities are laying strong theoretical foundations, the real test begins when students are expected to apply these concepts in live decision environments.

“Students often graduate knowing what AI is but not how AI works in practice,” Nijhawan says. “Enterprises want young professionals who can work with data, interpret AI outputs, and understand how analytics influences everyday operations. Exposure to industry datasets and hands-on workflows is still limited, and that’s where the disconnect lies.”

Closing the Academic–Industry Divide

To address this challenge, SAS built the Data and AI Academy, a program structured around applied learning and enterprise-grade workflows. The Academy exposes learners to real business problems, allowing them to engage with the same datasets, processes, and tools that organisations use for deploying AI and analytics at scale.

“Our curriculum blends analytics, machine learning, responsible AI, data engineering basics, and decision intelligence,” Nijhawan explains. “The goal is to ensure learners don’t just understand the technology but the business context in which AI operates. When they enter the workplace, they can contribute quickly because the workflows aren’t new to them—they’ve already practiced them.”

Supporting India’s Digital Transformation Vision

India’s digital ambitions extend far beyond technology adoption. The nation is building a workforce that can use data responsibly and support automated decision systems across critical sectors such as banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and government.

According to Nijhawan, this is where applied learning ecosystems matter most. “India’s digital vision depends on professionals who understand AI fluency and responsible innovation. By grounding learners in the practical side of analytics, we’re building capabilities essential for high-impact digital and AI programs,” he says. “We want to empower talent that can support automated decisioning with the right balance of technical strength and responsible governance.”

Defining AI Leadership by 2030

Looking ahead, Nijhawan believes that AI leadership will evolve dramatically by 2030. Professionals who can blend domain expertise, analytical thinking, and the ability to collaborate with intelligent systems will stand apart.

“Skills like applied machine learning, decision intelligence, AI fluency, and responsible AI will define leadership,” he notes. “Future leaders must know how to govern AI systems, interpret outputs, and integrate automation into strategy. Hands-on practice and exposure to emerging technologies will enable the next generation to move from merely adapting to AI to actually leading its application.”

Preparing Today’s Workforce for Tomorrow’s Hybrid Roles

Even as students prepare for AI-driven careers, the current workforce faces its own transformation. Hybrid jobs—combining human intuition with algorithmic intelligence—are emerging across industries.

“Today’s professionals need a balanced mix of technical confidence and strategic adaptability,” Nijhawan says. “They must understand how AI works, how data supports decisions, and where automation enhances productivity. Strong problem-solving and communication capabilities will be equally important. The smartest move today is to train for the job that hasn’t been invented yet.”

With its digital infrastructure, innovation appetite, and scale, India is poised to become a global hub for enterprise-grade AI talent. But fulfilling this potential requires deeper applied skills and a strong foundation in responsible AI.

Nijhawan sees SAS playing a central role in this evolution. “India has everything it needs to lead the world in enterprise AI,” he says. “Our focus will remain on strengthening responsible AI readiness and expanding hands-on learning pathways through the Academy. We envision a talent ecosystem capable of designing, deploying, and governing advanced AI systems to global standards.”