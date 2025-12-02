HPE and NVIDIA expand AI factory portfolio; open EU lab in Grenoble for sovereign AI testing

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and NVIDIA have expanded their AI infrastructure collaboration with the introduction of new solutions designed to support secure, scalable “AI factories”, along with the launch of an AI Factory Lab in Grenoble, France. Announced at HPE Discover Barcelona 2025, the lab will allow organisations to test and validate AI workloads in an EU-based environment that aligns with data-sovereignty and compliance requirements. The facility brings together HPE servers and storage, NVIDIA accelerated computing, Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, HPE Juniper networking platforms, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to offer a controlled setting for evaluating sovereign AI deployments. HPE noted that European markets are increasingly prioritising operational sovereignty, and the new lab, along with a Private AI Lab being developed in London with Carbon3.ai, is intended to support enterprises seeking secure, locally compliant AI infrastructure.

Alongside the lab announcement, the companies highlighted a series of updates across the HPE–NVIDIA portfolio intended to enhance performance, security and manageability for large-scale AI deployments. These include expanded configurations for HPE Private Cloud AI with support for NVIDIA’s Blackwell-generation RTX PRO 6000 Server Edition GPUs, STIG-hardened and FIPS-enabled AI software for air-gapped environments, and new networking capabilities using NVIDIA Spectrum-X and HPE Juniper MX and PTX routing platforms to optimise workload performance across distributed clusters and multi-cloud environments. HPE also introduced the Alletra Storage MP X10000 Data Intelligence Nodes, which bring inline data processing using NVIDIA-accelerated computing to support real-time AI pipelines, and the GB200 NVL4 system designed to deliver dense and power-efficient inference performance for generative AI workloads.

The companies additionally announced collaborations with CrowdStrike on unified AI-driven security and with Fortanix on confidential computing for regulated settings. According to HPE, sovereign AI factory solutions and the GB200 NVL4 are available to order immediately, with the Grenoble AI Factory Lab expected to open in the second quarter of 2026 and the X10000 Data Intelligence Nodes becoming available in January 2026.