Cloud adoption: Imperatives for superior customer support by SMEs

By Vishal Rally, Senior Vice President – Product and Marketing, Tata Teleservices

Nationwide, 51% Small and Medium Enterprises have adopted cloud technology to enhance their customer-centric services as they realize the transformative power of cloud technology as per the recently released ‘SME Digital Insights’ study that traces cloud adoption by Indian SME sector. It has also come to the fore that SMEs face unique challenges when ensuring superior customer support due to their limited budgets, infrastructure constraints, and their need to scale efficiently. The adoption of cloud computing provides SMEs with a strategic solution that enables them to enhance their networking teams, streamline customer interactions, and eventually deliver an elevated customer experience. This trend underscores the intrinsic value of cloud technology in enabling SMEs to grow, enhance operational efficiency, increase innovation, and thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

The imperative of cloud adoption for SMEs

For SMEs, the adoption of cloud represents a paradigm shift in their usual customer-centric approach. The cloud offers numerous benefits including cost-effectiveness, scalability, and enhanced operational efficiency. SMEs migrating their customer operations to the cloud can securely access advanced tools and platforms on a fraction of cost on pay as you go model without spending on additional infrastructure. This technological democratisation enables SMEs to compete on an equal foot with large enterprises in delivering exceptional customer service. In fact, this transformative power is underscored by the ‘SME Digital Insights’ that reveals, more than half (52%) of SMEs use the scalability and affordability that the Public Cloud offers, with nearly one in every five SMEs (20%) having successfully migrated more than 50% of their operations to the cloud.

The adoption of cloud technology allows SMEs to swiftly adapt to the change in any market dynamics and customer expectations. The ability to respond quickly and innovate according to customer requirements is paramount in a business environment characterised by rapid technological advancements. Cloud adoption equips SMEs with the flexibility and agility that is necessary to scale their support operations, empowering their networking teams and delivering personalised experiences that develop loyalty and satisfaction of their customers.

The varying pace of cloud adoption among Indian SMEs

Across regions, the prioritisation of cloud technology adoption to improve customer support varies significantly which reflects differing levels of technological readiness and market demands. The ‘SME Digital Insights’ study highlights that the North East region is leading with 65% of SMEs that have already embraced cloud solutions while recognising the vital role of technology in the elevation of their customer-centric services standards. Similarly, Mumbai, which is considered a commercial hub, has a burgeoning SME sector that exhibits a strong cloud adoption rate of 57% as SMEs in Mumbai are well aware of the competitive advantages offered by cloud technology. This adoption trend aligns well with region’s status as a dynamic business ecosystem where SMEs recognise the critical role of delivering reliable, efficient, and responsive networking teams. Conversely, the South region of India shows a moderate level of prioritisation of cloud adoption at 40% while the West and Central regions trail slights behind at 37% only. This highlights the differences and regional variations in technological adoption that is influenced by factors like existing infrastructure, market demands, and resource availability.

Moreover, the study also highlights that cloud adoption empowers SMEs across multiple sectors like manufacturing, BFSI, and healthcare to enhance their networking teams. SMEs in manufacturing use the cloud for quicker resolution of product issues, minimising downtime, and boost customer satisfaction. While in BFSI sector, secure cloud platforms enable better handling of sensitive data and interactions, ensuring timely assistance and reinforcing client trust. Whereas SMEs in the healthcare sector use cloud solutions to facilitate seamless communication between patients and providers, allowing accurate and timely responses to medical queries that significantly impact patient outcomes.

In the same vein, the crucial need for enhanced security amidst the worldwide crisis of data breaches and cyber threats has driven nearly 40% of SMEs to migrate to cloud technology. Such security-conscious SMEs find the cloud to be an appealing alternative due to cloud providers’ investment in cutting-edge security methods that guarantee confidential company data is kept well-protected. Furthermore, 51% of the MSMEs surveyed stated that they prioritise cloud solutions for customer-centric support which highlights the cloud’s capacity to optimise customer interactions and offer flawless support experiences. This smart use of cloud adoption helps SMEs in an increasingly digital environment with increased operational efficiency to forge closer, more responsive bonds with their customers.

The future of SME customer support in the cloud

Indian MSMEs are adopting cloud technologies due to AI, data protection legislation, and concerns about security. The potential for more organised networking teams and personalised customer interaction increases as SMEs increasingly integrate cloud adoption into their daily operations. This represents a fundamental shift in how SMEs engage with their customers across various industries and regions. As a result, this movement brings in three advantages: higher security standards, cut costs via simplified procedures, and availability of premium AI applications. Cloud solutions are intertwined with the aim to enhance customer services while providing the pathway to innovation, growth, and enduring customer loyalty. These advancements will further strengthen SMEs as they continue to harness the power of the cloud, setting new standards for excellence and driving the future of the business landscape in an increasingly connected digital world.