Cloud.in appoints Vishal Dhanfule as Regional Sales Head for West India

Cloud.in has appointed Vishal Dhanfule as Regional Sales Head – West. Based in Pune, Dhanfule will be responsible for leading Cloud.in’s sales strategy across Western India. The company said the appointment is part of its broader effort to deepen market presence, strengthen strategic accounts and align regional execution with its focus on simplifying cloud adoption for organisations of varying scale.

Strengthening regional sales leadership

Western India has emerged as a critical growth region for cloud services, driven by strong demand from enterprises, SMBs and public sector organisations pursuing digital modernisation. Cloud.in said Dhanfule’s mandate will include expanding strategic customer relationships and building a focused regional sales engine aligned with its service-led cloud strategy.

Dhanfule brings more than two decades of experience across cloud-led sales, business development, channel management, delivery and operations. His background spans enterprise ERP, public cloud, telecom and internet data centre (IDC) solutions, with hands-on experience in high-velocity cloud sales across platforms such as AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Over the course of his career, he has held leadership roles at organisations including Workmates, Core2cloud, CXIO Technologies and Noventiq India, where he worked on market expansion, scaling key accounts and building long-term customer partnerships.

Aligning strategy with execution

Commenting on the appointment, Rahul S Kurkure, Founder and Director of Cloud.in, said, “I am delighted to welcome Vishal to our leadership team. His deep understanding of customer pain points and his ability to translate high-level strategy into ground-level execution are exceptional. Western India remains a critical market for us, and I am confident that Vishal’s expertise will help us build a focused, high-impact sales engine that delivers long-term value to our clients.”

From Dhanfule’s perspective, the role reflects the evolving expectations enterprises have from cloud service providers—not just in terms of infrastructure, but also agility, cost optimisation and innovation support.

Commenting on his new role, Vishal Dhanfule said, “Organisations are looking at cloud computing to deliver scalability, agility, cost savings, and innovation Cloud.in’s superior competencies in customised, advanced solutions and high standards of delivering customer service, make this an exciting opportunity for me. I look forward to working closely with customers, partners in the West region to help organisations excel in an increasingly digital economy.”

Responding to a maturing cloud market

The appointment comes at a time when cloud adoption in India is moving beyond first-wave migrations toward optimisation, industry-specific use cases and hybrid and multi-cloud strategies. For providers like Cloud.in, this shift places greater emphasis on consultative selling, regional execution and long-term customer engagement.

By strengthening its leadership bench in Western India, Cloud.in appears to be positioning itself to respond more effectively to this next phase of cloud adoption, where local market understanding and execution discipline are increasingly critical to sustained growth.