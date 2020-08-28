Cloud4C Announces Strategic Investment in Shell ITES – An RPA Company

Read Article

Cloud4C, World’s leading Cloud Managed Services Provider with presence in 26 countries and 52 locations globally has announced acquisition of a majority stake in Shell ITES Solutions Pvt. Ltd that specializes in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in the field of Help Desk Automation, Automation for ERP, Automation of IT infrastructure and Social media automation.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Shell ITES is a niche, exclusively RPA focused company that has automated 100+ business processes for enterprise customers across 30+ industry verticals including, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail, IT as well as Government. The company, with its certified RPA engineers, delivers software robots in the field of help desk automation, business process automation on SAP and Oracle, IT infrastructure, custom built applications. Shell ITES provides end to end RPA solutions.

Cloud4C plans to help enterprises automate repetitive tasks, manual process through hyper automation – a combination of RPA, operational tools and artificial intelligence. Acquisition of Shell ITES enhance the existing automation and DevOps competencies of Cloud4C. The current environment, has accelerated enterprises’ focus on digital transformation and automation. Shell ITES’ expertise in automation of business processes of SAP across multiple businesses and sectors, will enhance in efficiently automating Cloud4C’s whole gamut of existing SAP services. The combined expertise of Cloud4C and Shell ITES shall help in better delivery of cloud managed services, and superior customer experience through mature processes, robust governance and enable enterprises become digitally intelligent workplaces.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C said, “It has been our endeavor to deliver end-to-end automation through hyper automation and help enterprises enhance productivity, enhance accuracy and quality, achieve compliance objectives, optimize cost, and achieve ROI. We are delighted to have invested in Shell ITES – It’s a part of our strategic initiative to aid enterprises and Fortune 500 global multinationals achieve organizational transformation through hyper automation through a combination of RPA, operational processes such as process mining, process discovery, low code and artificial intelligence.” He further added, “This strategic investment will also help enhance our shareholder value as the RPA market is poised to grow from an estimated $4 billion in 2020 to $10.4 billion by 2023.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Srinath Achar, CEO, Shell ITES, said, “The demand for RPA related services has been growing at a tremendous pace across the world. In just a short span of time, Shell ITES, through its well-established parent organization ‘Shell Networks & Solutions Pvt. Ltd’, has been successful in acquiring prestigious clients across the country. A partnership with an established market leader like Cloud4C would only catalyze our efforts in acquiring and servicing more clients across the world. We are looking forward to an exciting journey ahead with the team at Cloud4C.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]