Rama Kamaraju, Senior Consultant, Niti Aayog | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 27th August 2020

Key Highlights:

+ We have identified 112 backward districts in the Aspirational Districts Programme
+ Technology driven interventions are adopted for speedy and sustainable results
+ Commitment at top level, real time data and competitiveness are driving the programme’s success
+ We have transformed our Data Dashboard into Autonomous Data Platform with the help of Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure and services
+ We are using Machine Learning algorithms to carry out predictive analytics


