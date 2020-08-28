Rama Kamaraju, Senior Consultant, Niti Aayog | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 27th August 2020

Read Article

Key Highlights:

+ We have identified 112 backward districts in the Aspirational Districts Programme

+ Technology driven interventions are adopted for speedy and sustainable results

+ Commitment at top level, real time data and competitiveness are driving the programme’s success

+ We have transformed our Data Dashboard into Autonomous Data Platform with the help of Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure and services

+ We are using Machine Learning algorithms to carry out predictive analytics

