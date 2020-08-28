Sumit Srivastava, Solutions Engineering Manager, India, CyberArk | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 27th August 2020
Key Highlights:
+ Cyber attackers are exploiting the Covid-19 disruption
+ 66 percent of remote workforce adopted new collaboration tools
+ We learn from the attack environment and improve our best practices
+ We serve over 6000 customers across 95 countries
+ Identity is the new perimeter and in today’s hybrid world, privileged identities are expanding
