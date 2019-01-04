Cloudera and Hortonworks complete planned merger

Cloudera, the enterprise data cloud company, announced completion of its merger with Hortonworks, Inc. Cloudera will deliver the first enterprise data cloud – unlocking the power of any data, running in any cloud from the Edge to AI, on a 100% open-source data platform. An enterprise data cloud supports both hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, providing enterprises with the flexibility to perform machine learning and analytics with their data, their way, with no lock-in.

“Today, we start an exciting new chapter for Cloudera as we become the leading enterprise data cloud provider”, said Tom Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Cloudera. “This combined team and technology portfolio establish the new Cloudera as a clear market leader with the scale and resources to drive continued innovation and growth. We will provide customers a comprehensive solution-set to bring the right data analytics to data anywhere the enterprise needs to work, from the Edge to AI, with the industry’s first Enterprise Data Cloud.”

In addition, leading independent research firm Forrester noted that, “this merger…will raise the bar on innovation in the big data space, especially in supporting an end-to-end big data strategy in a hybrid and multi-cloud environment. We believe that it’s a win-win situation for customers, partners, and the vendors.”

Cloudera will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CLDR”. Hortonworks stockholders received 1.305 common shares of Cloudera for each share of Hortonworks stock owned.

