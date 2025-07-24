Cloudflare Q2 Internet disruptions report – govt-directed shutdowns, power outages, and cyberattacks

Cloudflare has released its Q2 Internet Disruptions report, detailing the impacts and causes of Internet outages around the world. Over the last quarter, Cloudflare observed government-directed shutdowns in several countries, the impact of a massive power outage in Spain and Portugal, and a cyberattack against a Russian provider that sent the network offline.

Overseeing roughly 25% of the world’s Internet and operating in over 125 countries, Cloudflare has a bird bird’s-eye view of how the Internet is functioning at a global level. Sharing top highlights from Q2 below: