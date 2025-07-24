Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Cloudflare Q2 Internet disruptions report – govt-directed shutdowns, power outages, and cyberattacks

Cloudflare Q2 Internet disruptions report – govt-directed shutdowns, power outages, and cyberattacks

News
By Express Computer
0 7

Cloudflare has released its Q2 Internet Disruptions report, detailing the impacts and causes of Internet outages around the world. Over the last quarter, Cloudflare observed government-directed shutdowns in several countries, the impact of a massive power outage in Spain and Portugal, and a cyberattack against a Russian provider that sent the network offline.

Overseeing roughly 25% of the world’s Internet and operating in over 125 countries, Cloudflare has a bird bird’s-eye view of how the Internet is functioning at a global level. Sharing top highlights from Q2 below:

  • Return of government-directed shutdowns: In our Q1 2025 summary post, we noted that we had not observed any government-directed Internet shutdowns during the quarter. Unfortunately, that forward progress was short-lived — in the second quarter of 2025, we observed shutdowns in Libya, Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Panama.
  • Massive power outage in Portugal & Spain led to an Internet outage: The big power outage story during the second quarter was the massive outage across much of Portugal and Spain on April 28. In both countries, Internet traffic dropped as the power grid failed.
  • Major DDoS attack takes Russian network offline: Russian Internet provider ASVT (AS8752) was reportedly targeted by a major DDoS attack that resulted in a multi-day complete Internet outage. This follows a similar attack targeting Russian provider Nodex (AS29329) in March, which also caused a complete service outage.
  • Fiber optic cable damage in Haiti and Malawi: Both countries experienced damage to fiber optic cables this quarter, with accompanying partial or complete network outages.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image