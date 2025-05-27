Express Computer

Coforge and Nylas partner to revolutionise Salesforce customer scheduling and communication

Coforge Limited announced a strategic partnership with Nylas, a leading provider of communications APIs, to redefine customer engagement and operational efficiency within the Salesforce ecosystem.

This collaboration brings together Nylas’ advanced communication infrastructure and Coforge’s deep Salesforce consulting expertise to deliver an integrated, intelligent solution, enabling organisations to streamline scheduling, automate customer communications, and enhance CRM performance through personalised, data-driven interactions.

By integrating Nylas’ secure and scalable email, calendar, scheduling, and meeting bot APIs directly into Salesforce, Coforge is enabling enterprises to automate and enrich customer interactions with precision and ease. The solution supports seamless appointment scheduling, centralised communication management, and intelligent workflow automation, reducing operational friction, enhancing team productivity, and elevating customer satisfaction.

Franchise businesses face significant communication and operational challenges due to a lack of integrated solutions connecting franchisors with franchisee owners/operators. The absence of seamless, bi-directional meeting scheduling tools hampers engagement and collaboration, especially as franchisees often operate independently on separate email systems, making it difficult for parent companies to access calendars for scheduling. This strategic solution addresses the gap by offering a scalable, Salesforce-integrated tool tailored for franchise management. It empowers franchisors and franchisees to bridge communication divides, streamline scheduling, and enhance operational efficiency—all within the familiar Salesforce ecosystem.

On this partnership, Vinay Rawat, SVP, Salesforce and DPA business, Coforge said, “This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering intelligent, outcome-driven solutions for modern enterprises. By embedding Nylas’ capabilities into Salesforce, we are equipping organisations with smarter scheduling, richer insights, and automation-led communication workflows that transform their CRM into a strategic growth enabler.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Coforge to bring the power of Nylas’ communication APIs to the Salesforce ecosystem,” said Christine Spang, Co-Founder & CEO, Nylas. “This collaboration will empower businesses to transform their customer communication and scheduling processes, delivering exceptional experiences that drive growth.”

