Cognizant assembles world’s largest online generative AI hackathon

Cognizant has successfully completed its attempt for a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the most participants in an online generative AI hackathon. Over a ten-day period, 53,199 Cognizant associates across 40 countries took part in a Vibe Coding event, a global initiative designed to democratize innovation and build AI fluency at scale.

An official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicator confirmed Cognizant’s achievement in the category of most participants in an online generative AI hackathon, not only achieving but smashing the previous record. In addition to the event being a world record, it also generated 30,601 ideas and working prototypes that were submitted by associates around the world. Submissions ranged from an HR wellness companion app for busy professionals, to an app that checks brand compliance and corporate identity in support of a company’s marketing efforts.

Cognizant’s record-setting event invited all associates from across the company’s business functions – HR, sales, engineering, finance, legal, marketing, delivery – to engage with AI development tools in a hands-on, collaborative environment. The “Vibe Coding Hub,” which facilitated access to vibe coding platforms from Cognizant partners Lovable, Windsurf, Cursor, Gemini Code Assist, and GitHub Copilot; housed prompt engineering tutorials; and delivered Masterclasses conducted by Cognizant AI and partner experts was – in the spirit of the event – created in 24-hours exclusively through vibe coding.

