Cognizant to acquire 3Cloud, creating a leading force in Microsoft Azure services and enterprise AI transformation

Cognizant has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 3Cloud, one of the largest independent Microsoft Azure services providers and a global leader in Azure-dedicated AI enablement solutions. The acquisition will strengthen Cognizant’s role as a strategic partner for enterprise AI readiness and digital transformation by adding 3Cloud’s advanced capabilities in data and AI, app innovation, and cloud platforms for enterprise clients.

The acquisition will significantly expand Cognizant’s Azure portfolio and deepen its expertise in complex, engineering-intensive engagements that enable AI-led business transformation. 3Cloud serves a predominantly enterprise-scale client base across banking and financial services, healthcare, technology, and consumer sectors. Since 2020, 3Cloud has delivered 20% organic compound annual growth, with 20%+ growth expected in 2025, driven by strong demand for Microsoft Azure-powered business transformation. Microsoft reported that Azure and other cloud services grew at 40% year-on-year in Q3 2025 (MSFT Q1 FY26).

“This acquisition marks a pivotal step in Cognizant’s strategy to empower our clients for the future of enterprise AI,” said Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant. “3Cloud’s deep Azure expertise, industry-aligned approach and longstanding Microsoft partnership will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients as they accelerate their AI journeys. Together, we are poised to set a new standard for innovation and impact in the Azure ecosystem.”

Cognizant’s approach to enterprise AI focuses on empowering organizations to build, deploy and scale AI solutions rapidly. By integrating 3Cloud’s Azure and data and AI expertise with Cognizant’s proven platforms and technology frameworks, clients stand to benefit from an end-to-end ecosystem that accelerates AI innovation. Upon closing of the acquisition, 3Cloud will add 1,000+ Azure experts and engineers and 1,500+ Microsoft certifications to Cognizant’s capabilities, and 3Cloud’s nearly 1,200 employees, including approximately 700 in the United States, will join Cognizant’s nearly 20,000 Azure-certified associates globally.

“Being a part of Cognizant will unlock new opportunities for our clients and employees,” said Mike Rocco, CEO of 3Cloud. “Our shared vision for driving enterprise AI readiness and our combined strengths in cloud, app innovation, and data will help our clients realize the full potential of Azure, now at a global scale. We look forward to shaping the future of intelligent business together.”

“Microsoft Azure is the platform of choice for AI transformation, and Cognizant’s acquisition of 3Cloud will create one of the most capable and credentialed partners in the Azure ecosystem,” said Judson Althoff, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft’s Commercial Business. “We are excited by the potential this acquisition brings to our mutual customers, enabling them to harness the power of Azure and AI to drive business innovation at scale.”

Founded by former Microsoft executives, 3Cloud brings decades of experience and a proven record of technical excellence, earning multiple Microsoft Partner of the Year awards and industry accolades.

The combination of 3Cloud and Cognizant will also create one of the largest global partners to Microsoft in terms of influenced Azure Consumption Revenue, and further enhance Cognizant’s longstanding status as a strategic Microsoft partner.

3Cloud’s offerings and delivery model are purpose-built to optimize the value of Microsoft’s Azure pipeline through an Azure-certified core global delivery team with a proven track record in modern data platforms, cloud-native AI app development, advanced analytics and managed services. 3Cloud is also an Elite Databricks partner, recognized for its deep expertise in data and AI programs that help clients unlock next-generation insights.

3Cloud has been recognized as a top Microsoft Azure partner worldwide, earning multiple Partner of the Year Awards across categories such as Data & AI, Health & Life Sciences, Migration to Azure, Solution Assessments, and Modernizing Applications. Its consistent recognition – including the 2025 Microsoft U.S. Channel Partner of the Year and the 2024 Americas Partner of the Year for Data and AI –underscores its leadership in delivering innovative, high-impact Azure solutions for enterprise clients. Cognizant has also received top honors from Microsoft, most recently the 2025 Intelligent Automation Partner of the Year, Americas SI Partner of the Year, U.S. SI Partner of the Year, and GitHub AI Services Partner of the Year awards.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. Financial details were not disclosed.