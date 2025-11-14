Darshan Chavan, Chief Information Security Officer, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
Information Security Conclave | VC | 13th November 2025
Speaker in this video:
Moderator:
Salvi Kotian, Assistant Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group
Topic: Cyber Resilience in Financial Services: Safeguarding Trust, Data, and AI in the New Digital Era
Key Highlights:
[1] Regulations aren’t just checklists — they create structure, accountability, and empower security leaders to embed resilience across the organisation.
[2] True privacy goes beyond technology; it requires legal insight, data mapping, and a culture of shared responsibility.
[3] GenAI brings both promise and new risks — success lies in measured adoption, strong governance, and continuous risk understanding.
[4] Outsourcing doesn’t mean transferring risk — vendor due diligence, monitoring, and clear contracts are essential to protect investor trust.
[5] Cybersecurity has evolved from a support role to a strategic voice in the boardroom, driving business continuity and investor confidence.
[6] Regulation gives structure and voice to security leaders — transforming cybersecurity from a checklist into a foundation of business trust.