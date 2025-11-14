Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Information Security Conclave  »  Ashwin Sekar, Chief Product & Technology Officer, InCred

Ashwin Sekar, Chief Product & Technology Officer, InCred

Information Security Conclave | VC | 13th November 2025

Information Security ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
0 0

Speaker in this video:
Ashwin Sekar, Chief Product & Technology Officer, InCred

Moderator:
Salvi Kotian, Assistant Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group

Topic: Securing Innovation: Balancing Agility, AI, and Risk in the Fintech Ecosystem

Key Highlights:
[1] InCred’s six-signal framework helps teams innovate quickly while maintaining strong security and compliance.

[2] Secure innovation starts with structure — automated SDLC checks and Terraform-driven consistency enable safe agility.

[3] InCred applies enterprise-grade GenAI governance to balance opportunity with prudence and protect sensitive data.

[4] Monthly phishing simulations and gamified awareness programs help build a resilient, security-first culture.

[5] Customer trust drives every technology and risk decision, making security a continuous enabler of innovation.

[6] Speed is valuable — but only if it’s sustainable. And in fintech, sustainability begins with trust.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.