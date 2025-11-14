Ashwin Sekar, Chief Product & Technology Officer, InCred
Information Security Conclave | VC | 13th November 2025
Speaker in this video:
Moderator:
Salvi Kotian, Assistant Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group
Topic: Securing Innovation: Balancing Agility, AI, and Risk in the Fintech Ecosystem
Key Highlights:
[1] InCred’s six-signal framework helps teams innovate quickly while maintaining strong security and compliance.
[2] Secure innovation starts with structure — automated SDLC checks and Terraform-driven consistency enable safe agility.
[3] InCred applies enterprise-grade GenAI governance to balance opportunity with prudence and protect sensitive data.
[4] Monthly phishing simulations and gamified awareness programs help build a resilient, security-first culture.
[5] Customer trust drives every technology and risk decision, making security a continuous enabler of innovation.
[6] Speed is valuable — but only if it’s sustainable. And in fintech, sustainability begins with trust.