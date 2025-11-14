TCS launches ‘Team SDG Universe’, a free and interactive platform to turn every child into a sustainability champion

On the occasion of Children’s Day, Tata Consultancy Services has announced the launch of Team SDG Universe, a free, interactive, and story-driven digital platform for the children to help them understand, appreciate and adopt the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Built by TCS iON, TCS’ strategic unit focused on high stake assessments at scale and outcome-led learning, Team SDG Universe introduces children aged 8 and above to global issues such as climate change, gender equality, and responsible consumption through engaging games, nano-videos, comics, and interactive pledges. This first-of-its-kind platform transforms the SDGs into experiential learning missions, culminating in the ‘SDG Ambassador’ certification, awarded to learners who complete the journey.

Team SDG Universe is a versatile programme that operates on a self-service model. Through its gamified format, Team SDG Universe bridges the gap between knowledge and real-world action, fostering curiosity, creativity, and conscious choices among children. The initiative supports TCS’ vision of empowering the next generation of responsible digital citizens. Children can learn independently and complete pledges, while schools can partner with TCS to embed Team SDG Universe in their curriculum. In fact, some schools have already begun incorporating it into their curriculums, the Vidya Mandir School in Chennai being one of them.

Talking about the programme, Ms Kanchana Mala S H, Principal, Vidya Mandir School, Chennai, said, “In a world where screen time has become an inevitable part of children’s lives, we wanted to use screens productively. We also strongly believe in inculcating values and sensitising children at a young age about their environment and fellow human beings. Combining these priorities, we used the TCS iON SDG modules for our students of Classes 4 to 8. Our students found the activities both enjoyable and meaningful. I am glad that TCS has come forward with this thoughtful initiative. It is heartening to see our children now talking about the SDGs with interest and awareness. Inspired by this activity our class 8 students have taken up the UN SDGs as their topic for their Annual Project Day.”

Accessible online via the TCS iON webpage, the platform encourages interdisciplinary learning and collaboration, inspiring every child to think critically and act responsibly toward global challenges. Learners can join Shreya-Sustainable, Dhruv-Development, and Gyan-Goals, the three mascots who guide them on their journey toward making sustainability fun and actionable.

Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, said, “Our vision is to make learning purposeful and accessible to every child. By combining play with purpose, Team SDG Universe helps young learners internalise global values through local action. At TCS, true innovation is measured by its impact on society. Team SDG Universe empowers children to become global citizens, laying the foundation for a stronger, sustainable, and self-reliant nation.”

The gamified platform addresses the growing need among educators and parents for engaging, scalable, and impactful learning solutions around sustainability. Offering free, open access to children across India, it fosters nation-building through sustainability education. Its interactive, game-based method makes global goals accessible and easy to relate to, enabling schools, teachers, and parents to effortlessly integrate SDG education into classrooms.

With this product, TCS once again demonstrates its purpose-driven approach to nation-building, expands its educational reach, and strengthens long-term partnerships through meaningful social innovation. It also builds on TCS iON’s mission to enable productive learning outcomes for educational institutions, government departments, enterprises across sectors and individual learners. Prioritising efficient admission, learning and skilling, recruitment, and overall business operations, TSC iON uses phygital platforms to deliver impactful learning experiences.