Stylz set to redefine personal styling in India with AI-powered platform

India is about to experience a revolution in personal styling with the upcoming launch of Stylz, the country’s first AI-powered personal styling platform that makes professional fashion guidance accessible to everyone. Founded by Sai Kiran Vemuri, Stylz bridges technology and human creativity to help users dress with confidence and express their individuality.

The idea for Stylz was born during the pandemic when Sai Kiran noticed that many people weren’t struggling to follow trends they were struggling with self-assurance. This inspired him to create a solution that merges data science with fashion expertise, making expert styling affordable, inclusive, and available at the tap of a button.

At its core, Stylz blends AI precision with real stylist insights. The platform analyses users’ features such as face structure, complexion, body type, and lifestyle to offer personalised outfit and colour recommendations. Each suggestion is reviewed by stylists through a detailed matrix that considers colour balance, fabric choice, and cultural relevance ensuring every look feels authentic and effortless.

What sets Stylz apart is its India-first dataset of over ten million curated images, representing diverse skin tones, body types, and regional styles from heritage textiles to modern silhouettes. The platform’s unique “Stylist-in-Loop” model ensures that human creativity guides every AI output, reflecting India’s cultural diversity in every recommendation.

For users, Stylz offers a complete digital styling ecosystem including AI style and colour reports, wardrobe digitisation, curated trends, and live consultations with expert stylists through premium subscription plans. For brands, Stylz provides a licensable AI engine that helps personalise shopping experiences, improve conversions, and reduce product returns.

Stylz has already gained strong traction with over 10,000 beta users, a growing network of 50+ freelance stylists, and recognition as “Innovative Startup of the Year 2025” and “Excellence in Emerging AI Tech Startup of the Year 2025.”

Ahead of its public launch in December 2025, Stylz plans to expand to Tier-2 cities and collaborate with digital-first fashion brands to bring accessible styling to more users across India.

“Our goal is to help people look and feel their best without guesswork,” said Sai Kiran Vemuri, Founder, Stylz. “We’ve built a platform that combines speed, precision, and cultural understanding, ensuring that technology enhances personal style rather than replacing it.”

Stylz also promotes ethical and sustainable fashion choices, encouraging capsule wardrobes, re-wear habits, and budget-conscious recommendations that reduce waste. All user data is encrypted and fully compliant with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act and GDPR standards.