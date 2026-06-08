Cognyte expands India operations to accelerate AI-driven investigative analytics

Cognyte announced a strategic expansion of its India research and development (R&D) operations, scaling its Pune hub to support rising global demand for advanced, AI-driven investigative technologies. As part of this expansion, Cognyte will significantly grow its India workforce over the next 12 months, further strengthening Pune’s role as a core global innovation centre for the company.

The move reflects Cognyte’s continued investment in India’s deep engineering talent pool and its focus on delivering high-impact, software-led innovation for customers worldwide. The company plans to add approximately new roles across engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), data analytics, and software development.

“India has emerged as a critical innovation centre for Cognyte,” said Ashutosh Kar, General Manager – APAC & Managing Director India, Cognyte. “The technical depth, problem-solving mindset and calibre of talent here are directly shaping our most advanced analytics platforms. Expanding our Pune operations reflects our confidence in India’s ability to help address some of the world’s most complex security and investigative challenges.”

With more than 30 years of experience supporting law enforcement, national security and intelligence agencies across the globe, Cognyte continues to scale its India R&D contributions to develop advanced Investigative Analytics for a Safer World. These platforms will enable organisations to generate actionable intelligence solutions by transforming complex, high-volume data into timely, mission-critical insights.

Cognyte’s Pune R&D centre will expand the company’s complex and demanding engineering work, including large-scale data processing, AI-based analysis, and the development of investigative software used in high-stakes operational environments.

As a NASDAQ-listed company and headquartered in Israel, Cognyte combines the agility of an independent technology innovator with the scale and stability of a global market leader. The company continues to invest heavily in R&D centres worldwide, and the expansion in India aligns with its strategy of uniting diverse global talent to build next-generation investigative analytics solutions.