HCLTech launches AI Innovation Zone in collaboration with Google Cloud

HCLTech announced the launch of an AI Innovation Zone in collaboration with Google Cloud. Located in Santa Clara, California, the AI Innovation Zone will enable global enterprises to scale AI applications across agentic, kinetic and physical AI. Enabled by Gemini Enterprise, it provides a dedicated environment for HCLTech and its clients to design, build and deploy AI-driven workflows, advance robotics-led innovation and translate AI capabilities into real-world, industry-specific solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes.

Building on the expanded collaboration with Google Cloud announced in March, the facility brings together Google Cloud’s advanced AI capabilities with HCLTech’s growing portfolio of AI-led and Industry AI solutions expertise to support clients in progressing toward the agentic enterprise.

“Enterprise AI has moved rapidly from the experimentation phase to a focus on driving tangible business outcomes at scale,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “By leveraging Gemini Enterprise within HCLTech’s new AI Innovation Zone, our mutual customers gain a dedicated environment to build, test, and deploy advanced workflows. This collaboration combines Google Cloud’s powerful AI infrastructure with HCLTech’s deep industry expertise, giving organisations the framework they need to seamlessly bridge the gap between initial innovation and enterprise-wide production and adoption.”

“HCLTech’s AI and industry expertise, combined with Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise, enables organisations to transition to agentic enterprises, where AI systems can execute autonomous, multi-step workflows at scale. This collaboration reflects our focus on helping clients operationalise AI across agentic, kinetic and physical AI and drive measurable business outcomes,” said Vijay Guntur, CTO and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech.