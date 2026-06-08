Ingram Micro India collaborates with Google Cloud to expand AI-driven cloud solutions in the country

Ingram Micro India announced that it has become a distributor for Google Cloud, further strengthening its cloud leadership position and expanding its portfolio of next-generation cloud solutions. The collaboration will enable channel partners across India to accelerate digital transformation through secure, scalable, and AI-powered cloud technologies.

Google Cloud helps organisations transform and grow by delivering enterprise-grade solutions that feature cutting-edge innovation, advanced data capabilities, and industry-leading artificial intelligence, all running on one of the most reliable cloud infrastructures in the industry. Through this collaboration, Ingram Micro India will offer the Google Cloud portfolio, enabling partners to build and deliver AI-driven cloud solutions spanning infrastructure, data and analytics, security, application development, and modern workplace collaboration. The offering will help businesses modernise IT environments, improve operational efficiency, and bring innovative solutions to market faster.

Expressing his happiness on the partnership, Flavio Moraes Junior, Managing Director and Chief Country Executive (CCE), Ingram Micro India, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Google Cloud and further strengthen our cloud ecosystem in India. This partnership reinforces our commitment to enabling partners with advanced cloud capabilities and empowering them to deliver innovative, AI-led solutions that address the evolving needs of enterprises. Together, we aim to accelerate partner growth and support customers in their digital transformation journeys.”

Ingram Micro is a Google Cloud distributor in 17 countries across North America, South America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. As a Google Cloud distributor in India, Ingram Micro will provide partners with access to a comprehensive suite of solutions, including cloud infrastructure, data analytics, AI and machine learning tools, security capabilities, and Google Workspace collaboration solutions. Partners will also benefit from Ingram Micro India’s enablement programmes, professional services, and local market expertise to help accelerate adoption and business growth.

This announcement reflects Ingram Micro India’s continued investment in cloud innovation and partner success, creating new opportunities for the channel ecosystem to deliver transformative, AI-powered solutions at scale.