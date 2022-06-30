Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Commvault and Oracle Partner to Deliver Metallic Data Management as a Service on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Commvault and Oracle Partner to Deliver Metallic Data Management as a Service on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Commvault, a global enterprise leader in intelligent data services across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, has expanded its strategic partnership with Oracle to include Metallic DMaaS on Oracle Cloud. As part of Commvault’s multi-cloud strategy, Metallic’s industry-leading services will be offered on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and available in all commercial OCI regions globally.

Metallic and OCI will deliver superior price-performance, built-in enhanced security, and simplified recovery and management for enterprise customers looking to accelerate their OCI transition. Leveraging OCI Storage for advanced air-gapped ransomware protection, Oracle customers can now protect critical data assets in the cloud or on-premises by maintaining flexibility across customer-managed storage or a SaaS-delivered data protection service, inclusive of managed cloud storage.

In the fight against ransomware and cyberattacks, Metallic DMaaS helps protect data from corruption, unauthorized access, and other threats across vital sectors of business, including insurance, financial services, manufacturing, and defense. With Metallic DMaaS, customers can easily back up their digital footprint in any consumption model, from cloud-native to on-premises workloads, including databases, virtual machines, Kubernetes, and file and object storage.

About the strategic partnership, Vinny Choinski, senior analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group noted that, “the combination of Metallic DMaaS and OCI is a big win for customers looking for data mobility, agility, and security as they link on-premises Oracle solutions to OCI and evolve their data management capabilities.”

By adding support for protecting OCI workloads and writing to OCI Storage, Metallic’s data protection now spans OCI VMs; Oracle Databases; and Oracle Container Engine. Additionally, Oracle Linux is available to over 400,000 Oracle enterprise customers and the more than 100,000 customers who have relied on Commvault technology and are looking to leverage Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to protect their mission-critical data. As a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork, Commvault will jointly market and sell Metallic DMaaS with Oracle in an alliance that will accelerate Metallic’s global expansion efforts. Metallic DMaaS is available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

“We’re excited to partner with Commvault and enable our customers to restore and recover their most mission-critical cloud data,” said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Data protection and compliance requirements are necessities in today’s business environment, which is why we’re confident that OCI’s built-in, always-on security features combined with Metallic DMaaS will provide additional peace of mind for our joint customers.”

“Resilience has never been more critical than it is today,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, president and chief executive officer, Commvault. “Our partnership gives customers the trusted industry-leading solutions they need to rein in data sprawl and protect their data in an unrelenting threat landscape. All while accelerating their critical cloud journeys.

