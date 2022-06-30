Spocto onboards ex-Zomato, Google, Amazon tech leaders to bolster its debt collection infrastructure for financial institutions





Spocto, a Yubi company and collect tech organisation, announced the appointment of several noteworthy leaders in its tech team to bolster its capabilities in debt collection through innovation in Big Data, ML and Conversational AI.

The newly appointed leaders — Vivek Srikantan, Ashish Khurana and Sudarshan Radhakrishnan — will take on the responsibilities of Vice President, Engineering, Senior Director Engineering and Head of Product Excellence respectively. With a cumulative experience of 47 years among the three, these tech leaders will boost deeper tech synergies while making its offerings more robust in debt collection and recovery mechanisms.





Vivek Srikantan, Vice President, Engineering at spocto, comes with over two decades of building core tech platforms at companies like HP, Amazon and Google, while Ashish Khurana, Senior Director, Engineering for spocto, has previously transformed Zomato’s food chain value into a more effective and scalable value chain. Sudarshan Radhakrishnan, Head of Product Excellence, comes from organisations like Standard Chartered and Tata Consultancy Services, where he led efforts on Voice AI and Data Science.





This synergy of deep technical expertise in boosting spocto’s data infrastructure and conversational AI capabilities will benefit its partners, ecosystems and customers.





Speaking about the appointments, Puja Srivastava, Co-Founder and CTO of spocto, said, “We are delighted to welcome Vivek, Ashish and Sudarshan into the Yubi family. Each of these leaders comes with rich domain expertise that will enable spocto to boost and synergise its offerings with financial institutions while making the entire debt collections process more humane and dignified. This is a significant milestone as these leaders will also be scaling spocto and the Yubi Group to new heights by building high-performance teams.”





She added, “spocto will soon be a 1,000 people organisation that will continue to strengthen data science and technology-based debt collections processes to ensure India and the globe sees collect tech as a paradigm shift in the loan recovery process.”





Launched in 2016, spocto was acquired by fintech debt marketplace Yubi in 2021 and has so far resolved over USD 8 billion worth of delinquent loans through its AI and Big Data led recovery platform. The appointments come at a time when spocto is expanding its receivables management and delinquency prevention platform to manage more throughput month on month. spocto is the first AI enabled collection tech platform backed by Yubi.