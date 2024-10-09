Commvault elevates cyber preparedness for cloud-first organisations on AWS cloud

Commvault announced that the Commvault Cloud cyber resilience platform will be available on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
The Commvault Cloud platform, including its widely deployed SaaS offerings (formerly known as Metallic), will provide AWS customers with cutting-edge solutions for automating data protection, advancing cyber recovery, and simplifying the cloud application rebuild process following a cyberattack.
Today, more organisations are embracing a cloud-first approach where cyber resilience is key. In fact, 73% of all new data will be stored in the cloud. Commvault’s announcement provides organisations with even more options for building resilience on the secure AWS Cloud. Offerings that will be available to AWS customers include:
- Cloud Rewind: Based on Appranix technology, Cloud Rewind acts as an AWS time machine. This cloud-native offering lets organisations “rewind” to the last clean copy of their data, recover that data, and automate the cloud application rebuild process so that businesses can get back to normal in minutes versus hours, days, weeks, or months.
- Cyber resilience for Amazon S3: Through its recent acquisition of Clumio, Commvault will be introducing new technology in the coming months that will also bring time machine capabilities to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) customers. In the event of an attack, this technology will allow Amazon S3 customers to revert rapidly back to a clean copy of data that has not been infiltrated with malware. At a time when many companies are storing very large datasets in Amazon S3, including AI and ML datasets, this advancement will represent an important opportunity to further cyber resilience in the AI era.
- Air Gap Protect: This critical last line of defence offering will provide AWS customers with immutable, isolated copies of data in a Commvault tenant, as a service. This offering joins Commvault’s current capabilities for backup and protection in customer-owned tenants. This gives AWS customers another way to keep their data safe and resilient.
- Cleanroom recovery: Commvault is extending the power of Cleanroom Recovery to AWS. When attacked, this technology will allow organisations to automatically provision recovery infrastructure, allowing recovery to an isolated location in AWS and rapidly restore production workloads. Customers can also conduct forensics in this clean and safe location. The beauty of Cleanroom Recovery is that it also enables IT and security teams to frequently and fully test their cyber recovery plans in advance so that they know when they are hit, they can recover quickly.