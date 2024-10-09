Commvault elevates cyber preparedness for cloud-first organisations on AWS cloud

Commvault announced that the Commvault Cloud cyber resilience platform will be available on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Commvault Cloud platform, including its widely deployed SaaS offerings (formerly known as Metallic), will provide AWS customers with cutting-edge solutions for automating data protection, advancing cyber recovery, and simplifying the cloud application rebuild process following a cyberattack.

Today, more organisations are embracing a cloud-first approach where cyber resilience is key. In fact, 73% of all new data will be stored in the cloud. Commvault’s announcement provides organisations with even more options for building resilience on the secure AWS Cloud. Offerings that will be available to AWS customers include: