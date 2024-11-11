Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Comviva and AWS collaborate to offer next-generation SaaS products

Comviva and AWS collaborate to offer next-generation SaaS products

News
By Express Computer
0 14

Comviva announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company. AWS will enable Comviva to build a cloud-first, AI-driven strategy to achieve faster time to market and drive non-linear revenue growth.

Built on AWS, Comviva will offer Communication Service Providers (CSP) next-generation software products and platforms through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. AWS and Comviva are also working together in areas such as product modernisation, competency development, culture transformation, business growth, and generative AI enablement.

“Cloud solutions offer telecom operators a distinct advantage in trying new strategies and business models that can help them determine the best route for delivering business value. Our strategic collaboration with AWS marks a significant milestone in our journey to empower businesses with innovative, cloud-native solutions,” said Rajesh Chandiramani, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva. “By combining our expertise in customer experience and data monetisation with AWS’s unparalleled capabilities in SaaS and AI, we are poised to reduce risks, optimise costs and drive unprecedented value for our clients globally.”

“As Comviva embarks on its journey to becoming a truly SaaS organisation, AWS is excited to collaborate with the company as its preferred cloud,” said V.G. Sundar Ram, Head of Business Development, AWS India and South Asia. “This association aligns with our commitment to helping organisations accelerate their digital transformation journeys by providing scalable, secure, and innovative technology solutions.”

Comviva’s core platforms across DigiTech, MarTech, RevTech and FinTech are set to leverage Amazon Bedrock to elevate product experiences with a variety of AI and GenAI-driven use cases tailored to its customers. This integration extends to Comviva’s service management platform, empowering service desk agents with AI-powered operations, ultimately delivering faster and more efficient service resolution. Additionally, Amazon Q is being explored to boost developer productivity by seamlessly embedding within diverse development environments. Comviva has been collaborating with AWS APN partners for over three years, driving infrastructure governance and accelerating modernisation efforts across its cloud ecosystem.

Comviva is also focused on upskilling its workforce on AWS technologies. Over 2000 employees are being trained and certified on aspects such as modernisation, digital skills and technology tools.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image