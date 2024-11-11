Express Computer

Sinch survey reveals major gaps in email deliverability despite 78% recognising its importance

Sinch survey reveals major gaps in email deliverability despite 78% recognising its importance

Sinch  unveiled its much-anticipated 2025 “State of Email Deliverability” report through its email platform, Mailgun. The report analyses the most pressing challenges, emerging trends, and evolving strategies in email deliverability, offering businesses actionable insights to optimise email performance and reach their audiences more efficiently and effectively.

In the report, Mailgun surveyed over 1,100 email senders across various industries worldwide. Some of the standout findings involve the new sender requirements introduced by Google and Yahoo in 2024, which aim to make email inboxes safer and reduce spam. Lack of compliance with these updated requirements could significantly hinder a sender’s ability to reach users on platforms like Gmail and Yahoo mail. The survey also uncovered that many senders fail to follow basic email deliverability best practices, including blocklist monitoring and list hygiene, which could negatively impact organisations’ inbox placement rates.

“As businesses continue to rely on email as a cornerstone of their communications strategies, understanding and mastering email deliverability is more important than ever,” said Kate Nowrouzi, VP of Deliverability and Product Strategy at Sinch. “Our 2025 State of Email Deliverability Report provides in-depth analysis of the key factors shaping email performance today and offers strategic guidance to help businesses optimise their email delivery and maintain strong customer engagement.”

Key finding from the 2025 report: 

– 78.5% of senders acknowledged the critical importance of email deliverability to their organisations (rating the importance 8/10 or higher). However, the report uncovered several areas of concern: 

70% of senders are not utilising resources such as Google Postmaster Tools to monitor their sender reputation with major mailbox providers.

– 53% of senders are not actively monitoring email blocklists for their domains or sending IPs.

– 39% of senders say they rarely or never conduct list hygiene.

– Nearly 1 in 10 senders admitted to purchasing email lists or scraping the web for contacts in the last two years.

– 63% of senders were at least somewhat familiar with Google/Yahoo’s new sender requirements.

– Among senders who changed their email programs to comply with requirements, 79% updated email authentication practices.

– There was an 11% increase in DMARC adoption compared to Mailgun’s previous deliverability survey.

“Through the insights in this report, businesses can better align their email programs with best practices and improve overall deliverability performance,” explained Nowrouzi. “In particular, updating authentication protocols, monitoring sender reputation, and maintaining clean and engaged lists are crucial steps for optimising inbox placement and ensuring successful email campaigns.”

With the rise of sophisticated email filters and stricter requirements from mailbox providers, ensuring that email lands in inboxes rather than spam folders have become a more complex challenge for businesses. Sinch’s report provides actionable recommendations on key areas such as email authentication, reputation monitoring, and compliance while highlighting emerging industry trends.

