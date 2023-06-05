Express Computer

Consistent Infosystems brings NVMe 4th Gen SSD in India

By Express Computer
Consistent Infosystems, one of the fastest-growing IT brands with products catering to the IT, Electronic & Home Entertainment Industry has announced the launch of its new NVMe 4th Gen SSD making Consistent Infosystems the first Indian brand to launch 4th Gen SSD in India. The newly launched NVMe 4th Gen SSD provides 10 times faster speed when compared to normal SSDs enhancing the user’s experience. NVMe (nonvolatile memory express) is a new storage access and transport protocol for flash and next-generation solid-state drives (SSDs) that deliver the highest throughput and fastest response times using high-speed PCIe sockets.

Consistent NVMe 4th Gen SSD is designed with inspiration from Cheetah for its high speed. Powered by PCIe 4.0 Gen 4×4, the new drive delivers speeds of up to 7,300 MB per second for better gaming experience. Apart from this, the new SSD has additional new features such as 3D NAND which makes your device faster, hold more information, run more efficiently and use less energy, SLC Caching that allows for high transfer speeds on writes into the hundreds of gigabytes on flash memory that nominally can’t be written to at that speed and LDPC Advanced which helps in transmitting message over noisy transmission channel.

Talking about the new product launch, Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED said, “We at Consistent always try to bring the best of class products for our customers with the amalgamation of latest technologies. With this launch we are expanding our SSD portfolio with updated and advanced features to provide our customers with exceptional user experience”

More features of Consistent NVMe 4th Gen SSD

NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 Interface, PCIe 4.0 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.
Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.
Supports SMART and TRIM commands.
Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.
Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, Error Correction Code, and Over-Provision.

Pricing and Availability:

Consistent NVMe 4th Gen SSD comes in 3 variants – 512GB, 1TB and 2TB with a read speed of 5000Mbps, 7000Mbps and 7300Mbp and can be purchased through all Consistent branches at a starting MRP of INR 8,999, INR 15,999 and INR 29,999 respectively.

