India pivoting from e-governance to digital governance, says Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY

On the occasion of the 32nd STPI Foundation Day, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) organized a seminar focused on “Growth avenues for Indian IT industry and emerging tech ecosystem.” The seminar was graced by Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), who spoke about India’s digital transformation initiatives.

Sharma highlighted six major pillars of development that make India an IT superpower, including connectivity, low-cost data, affordable devices, people-friendly policies, future-ready talent, and cybersecurity. He emphasized that India is moving from e-governance to digital governance, where each service has to be online.

Arvind Kumar, Director General of STPI, delivered the welcome address and spoke about the role STPI has played in mitigating the industry’s concerns, including ease of doing business, high-speed internet, and computing devices. The event witnessed the exchange of three MoUs between STPI Next Initiatives & BRC, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, and India Angels Network and Center for Entrepreneurship Development and STPINEXT initiatives and Incubation (CEDI) of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Trichy. Additionally, an agritech report titled “Innovations through Agritech: A study on the adoption and impact of technology on agri and agri-allied sectors” was presented. The report aimed to provide insights into the current state of Agritech in India, the challenges faced by the sector, and the opportunities for growth and innovation.