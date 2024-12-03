Express Computer

Consistent Infosystems partners with NAB India Centre for Blind Women & Disability studies for inclusive impact

Consistent Infosystems partners with NAB India Centre for Blind Women & Disability studies for inclusive impact

Consistent Infosystems better known as Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing IT & Surveillance brands, took another step towards creating meaningful change by partnering with NAB India Centre for Blind Women & Disability Studies in Hauz Khas, New Delhi. This heartfelt initiative highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The NAB India Centre for Blind Women & Disability Studies organisation stands as a beacon of empowerment, equipping visually impaired women with valuable skills such as Breast Cancer Treatment, Japanese Thai massage, receptionist training, handmade crafts, and café management. The Consistent team engaged with these extraordinary women to discuss effective strategies for skill development and management, inspiring mutual learning and growth.

The Consistent team spends some time interacting with all the women present. The hospitality and liveliness showcased by these disabled women display their resilience and talent. Consistent extended their support by generously gifting various essential daily items.

Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, Consistent Infosystems, shared his thoughts:
“At Consistent Infosystems, we firmly believe that true progress lies in inclusivity and empowerment. Partnering with NAB India Centre for Blind Women & Disability Studies reflects our commitment to creating a world where opportunities are accessible to everyone, regardless of their abilities. Together, we aim to drive meaningful change, enabling individuals to overcome barriers and achieve their fullest potential.”

Consistent’s CSR initiatives embody its commitment to making a meaningful difference beyond the realm of business. These efforts highlight the company’s dedication to fostering potential, empowering communities, and cultivating a society where opportunities and growth are accessible to all.

