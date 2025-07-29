Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Consistent introduces high-Performance ethernet switches with GIGA and standard variants

Consistent introduces high-Performance ethernet switches with GIGA and standard variants

News
By Express Computer
0 12

Consistent has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of four new Ethernet switches designed for seamless connectivity and efficient data transfer. The new range includes both standard and GIGA variants, available in 5-port and 8-port models, tailored to meet diverse networking needs.

The newly launched switches are engineered to deliver reliable performance with plug-and-play functionality, 2KV surge protection, and 4KV ESD protection. Offering desktop and wall-mount installation support, these switches are ideal for both office and home setups.

Key Features Across Variants:

  • Plug-and-play design with a DC power port
  • 10/100 Mbps speed (Normal) and 10/100/1000 Mbps speed (GIGA)
  • Compliant with IEEE802.3, IEEE802.3u standards
  • Maximum transmission distance up to 100 meters
  • 5V/1Amp DC power supply

Speaking on the launch, Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, said,
“With the growing demand for reliable and high-speed networking solutions, our new range of Ethernet switches is designed to offer unmatched efficiency, flexibility, and protection for modern workplaces and home networks. These products reflect our commitment to delivering quality and innovation to our customers.”

Pricing and Availability
The 8 Port Ethernet GIGA Switch is priced at INR 3,099, while the 5 Port Ethernet GIGA Switch is priced at INR 1,999. The 8 Port Ethernet Normal Switch is available at INR 1,499, and the 5 Port Ethernet Normal Switch is priced at INR 1,099. All models come with a 1-year warranty and can be purchased from the shop. consistent.in Amazon, as well as Consistent’s nationwide network of distributors and authorized retailers.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image