Consistent introduces high-Performance ethernet switches with GIGA and standard variants

Consistent has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of four new Ethernet switches designed for seamless connectivity and efficient data transfer. The new range includes both standard and GIGA variants, available in 5-port and 8-port models, tailored to meet diverse networking needs.

The newly launched switches are engineered to deliver reliable performance with plug-and-play functionality, 2KV surge protection, and 4KV ESD protection. Offering desktop and wall-mount installation support, these switches are ideal for both office and home setups.

Key Features Across Variants:

Plug-and-play design with a DC power port

10/100 Mbps speed (Normal) and 10/100/1000 Mbps speed (GIGA)

Compliant with IEEE802.3, IEEE802.3u standards

Maximum transmission distance up to 100 meters

5V/1Amp DC power supply

Speaking on the launch, Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, said,

“With the growing demand for reliable and high-speed networking solutions, our new range of Ethernet switches is designed to offer unmatched efficiency, flexibility, and protection for modern workplaces and home networks. These products reflect our commitment to delivering quality and innovation to our customers.”

Pricing and Availability

The 8 Port Ethernet GIGA Switch is priced at INR 3,099, while the 5 Port Ethernet GIGA Switch is priced at INR 1,999. The 8 Port Ethernet Normal Switch is available at INR 1,499, and the 5 Port Ethernet Normal Switch is priced at INR 1,099. All models come with a 1-year warranty and can be purchased from the shop. consistent.in Amazon, as well as Consistent’s nationwide network of distributors and authorized retailers.