Tata Elxsi and KAVIA AI forge strategic partnership, bringing GenAI-powered SDLC automation to enterprises

Tata Elxsi announced a strategic partnership with KAVIA AI, a San Francisco-based software 3.0 AI-powered platform, redefining software development with enterprise-grade AI. Built to handle millions of lines of code and complex backend systems, KAVIA AI automates the entire development lifecycle, from planning and architecture to development, quality assurance, deployment, and maintenance.

This collaboration will deploy GenAI-assisted automation across Tata Elxsi’s internal platforms and customer-facing programs, aiming to transform software quality and time-to-market. This joint go-to-market will deliver the power of GenAI for Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) to enterprises across transportation, media, communications, and healthcare, where engineering reliability is paramount.

By combining Tata Elxsi’s deep expertise in domain-led engineering from concept to deployment, with KAVIA AI’s cloud-native Workflow Manager Platform, the partnership will enable intelligent automation across every key phase of the SDLC—from requirement planning and architecture design to code creation, testing, and deployment.

Nitin Pai, Chief Strategy Officer at Tata Elxsi, said, “GenAI adoption demands more than tools—it requires a trusted partner to pilot, productise and scale development and deployment workflows. Tata Elxsi brings that trust, backed by 25+ years of proprietary expertise in software engineering across complex, regulated industries, and a deep understanding of deploying GenAI with the appropriate industry-specific guardrails. We deliver not just AI automation, but real outcomes that go beyond just efficiency to effectiveness and the ‘shift left’ paradigm that enterprises need to scale GenAI in mission-critical environments.”

Labeeb Ismail, CEO of KAVIA AI, said, “We’re excited to partner with Tata Elxsi, a company that brings the scale, credibility, and delivery discipline needed to realise real-world AI adoption in large-scale delivery environments. Our platform is built to be enterprise-ready, and Tata Elxsi’s proven delivery record ensures this technology delivers real outcomes to customers.”

Early deployments are already underway across multiple programs, including SaaS platforms, middleware, embedded systems, and device development. These early outcomes validate the potential of GenAI-powered SDLC automation—accelerating software delivery without compromising on quality or compliance.